"Still has a lot of Test runs in him" - Former Aussie captain's huge statement on Virat Kohli amid retirement rumors ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes star Indian batter Virat Kohli should continue playing Tests amid rumors about the latter's retirement. Reports yesterday (May 10) suggested that Kohli had informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his wish to retire from the red-ball format.

However, the BCCI has reportedly requested Kohli to reconsider his decision, with the all-important England tour coming up. Team India will take on England in five Tests, starting at Leeds on June 20.

Commenting on the rumors around Kohli's Test retirement, Clarke told Revsportz:

"I hope the rumors aren’t true. I believe Virat still has a lot of Test runs in him and any team with him in it is a better team."

Despite a stellar overall Test record with over 9,000 runs and 30 centuries, Kohli's recent form has been dismal. The 36-year-old has averaged under 23 with a lone century in his last 19 Test innings.

Kohli's poor performances played a massive role in India's back-to-back Test series losses to New Zealand and Australia and subsequent elimination from the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"Will be very hard to replace" - Michael Clarke on Rohit Sharma's Test retirement

Michael Clarke opened up on Rohit Sharma's recent Test retirement, stating that the Indian skipper would be difficult to replace as captain. The 38-year-old announced his retirement from the red-ball format a few days back (May 7) through his Instagram handle.

Rohit finished his Test career with 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 in 67 outings, including 12 centuries.

"He is a player that any team would miss. Tactically as a captain he will be very hard to replace. He read the game exceptionally well," said Clarke to Revsportz.

Rohit captained India in Tests from 2022 after taking over from Kohli. He led India to a runners-up finish in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

India won 12 out of their 24 Tests under Rohit, including home series wins over Australia and England. However, they also saw their proud home Test series winning streak end with a 0-3 series whitewash against New Zealand at the end of last year.

It was India's first Test series defeat at home since the 2012/13 season when they lost 1-2 to England.

