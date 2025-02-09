"Stop the calls for his replacement and appreciate his consistency" - Fans hail Shubman Gill for brilliant half-century in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

Team India opener Shubman Gill continued from where he left off in the opening ODI as the side looked to clinch the series against England in the second ODI. The match took place in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The 25-year-old was the Player of the Match in India's four-wicket win in the series opener, scoring a well-compiled 87 off 96 balls.

India were set a much stiffer target of 305 in the ongoing second ODI but Gill was unflustered from the get-go. The elegant right-hander smashed 60 off 52 deliveries with nine boundaries and a maximum before being undone by a terrific yorker from Jamie Overton.

Gill added 136 off 100 deliveries with skipper Rohit Sharma for the opening partnership to help India race ahead in the run-chase. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised Gill for his second consecutive half-century with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising Gill for his sublime half-century with one saying:

"Critics? The three formats are completely different. If people still can’t understand this, they can stop watching. Gill is one of the best ODI batters in the world, always has been."

"Gill will be one of the best odi batters of all time when he completes his career," tweeted a fan.

"Shubman Gill’s consistency in ODIs, including two fifties in this series against England, deserves more recognition. Let’s stop the calls for his replacement and appreciate his consistency," a fan said.

Team India in cruise control despite Gill's departure in the second ODI

Team India remain on course to complete another convincing victory over England in the second ODI at Cuttack. After Gill for 60, the Men in Blue immediately lost Virat Kohli for an eight-ball 5 to be reduced to 150/2 in the 20th over.

However, England's hopes of pulling off a miraculous win continue to be thwarted by Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper returned to form in style with his 32nd ODI century, reaching the milestone of a mere 76 deliveries.

He is batting in the company of the in-form Shreyas Iyer as India have raced to 186/2 in the 26th over, requiring another 119 off 147 deliveries for victory. A win will help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three ODI series after their thumping 4-1 victory in the T20Is.

