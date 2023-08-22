“Stop creating controversy” – Sunil Gavaskar blasts netizens on Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission for 2023 Asia Cup

Sunil Gavaskar has backed the selectors' choice of the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup ahead of the ODI World Cup. The cricketer-turned-commentator blasted netizens for suggesting that Ashwin should be included in the 2023 Asia Cup squad.

The former Indian captain stressed that many players would feel unlucky to miss out, but the unnecessary debate will only lead to controversies. He urged the fans to support the team instead.

Gavaskar told Aaj Tak:

“Yes, there are a few players who will believe that they are lucky. But the team is selected. So don't talk about Ashwin. Stop creating controversy. This is our team now. If you don't like it, don't watch the matches but stop saying that he should have been picked or another should be there, this is a wrong mindset."

He added:

"Yes, absolutely (this team can win the World Cup). Who else would you have picked? I don't think any player can claim that he has been an injustice to him. The experienced and in-form players have been selected in the 17-member Asia Cup squad.”

For the uninitiated, Ashwin played his last ODI against South Africa in Paarl in January 2021. In 113 ODIs, he has picked 151 wickets. He played his last 50-over World Cup in 2015, where he scalped 13 wickets in eight games.

“Kuldeep is a handy batter” – Sunil Gavaskar unfazed by Yuzvendra Chahal’s omission for Asia Cup

Sunil Gavaskar also shared that he wasn’t surprised by Yuzvendra Chahal’s axe for Asia Cup. He stressed that the leg-spinner only brings a one-dimensional role to the game. On this, he told India Today:

“Sometimes you’re looking at the balance of the team. Maybe, you can say that Kuldeep is a handy batter down the order, so maybe that’s why he gets the nod ahead of Chahal. Also, he brings a left-hand variety.”

For the uninitiated, Chahal was India’s leading spinner in the 2019 World Cup, with 12 wickets in eight games. The stats, though, have changed since then as Kuldeep Yadav has taken 48 wickets in 33 ODIs as compared to Chahal's 37 scalps in 23 games.

The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekale, Sri Lanka, on September 2.