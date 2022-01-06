"I still feel like I have a lot to offer this team" - Stuart Broad after his eighth fifer in Ashes cricket

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad declared he is far from done playing for England after shining on Day Two of the 4th Ashes Test in Sydney. Broad stated he wants to make the most of whatever opportunities come his way.

Stuart Broad picked up his 19th Test fifer and his second in Australia as the hosts took control. The 35-year old's milestone arrived after disturbing Usman Khawaja's stumps for 137. Broad, who took his Ashes tally to 125 wickets, also dismissed Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Green and Pat Cummins.

Speaking to BT Sport after the day's play, Stuart Broad stated he trusts himself to come good in different conditions. Intending to make 2022 count after an underwhelming year, he said:

"I still feel like I have a lot to offer this team. Whether that is playing week in, week out like I did when I was 26, 27, maybe not. But I'm old and experienced enough to know how to bowl on different pitches and how to get myself ready and right when the chances come."

He added:

"I think when you haven't been playing, particularly at 35 years old, you realise how special it is. I've had points in my career where I've felt like I've always been playing. That's not happened in 2021 and it's my job to make that happen in 2022."

Given the veteran's performance in the ongoing Sydney Test, experts rued his non-selection in Brisbane and Melbourne - both of which were conducive to seam bowling. Although England's batting collapses have been telling in all three Tests, the bowling unit conceding runs is of equal concern.

"I would have preferred it to be a five-for where you bowl Australia out for 250" - Stuart Broad

Usman Khawaja top-scored for Australia. (Credits: Getty)

Broad further lamented letting Australia score beyond 400 as keeping them under 250 would have been handy. He admitted the day went the hosts' way, leaving England to bat exceptionally well to avoid defeat. Broad explained:

"I would have preferred it to be a five-for where you bowl Australia out for 250 and really make a statement that way but there might be some more opportunities to do that. It was Australia's day - there is a chance there that we could have bowled them out for 350 but it didn't quite work for us and 400 is always a psychological thing on the scoreboard."

Broad added:

"We have a batting group who have been talking a lot and are desperate to stamp a bit of authority in Australia. There is an opportunity to do that."

Also Read Article Continues below

England's openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed got through to stumps unscathed. They will be looking forward to stitching a significant opening stand on Day Three.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar