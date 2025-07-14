Stuart Broad takes subtle dig at Mohammed Siraj’s fine after Rishabh Pant’s wicket in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Legendary England pacer Stuart Broad took a subtle dig at the fine levied on Mohammed Siraj after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 5 of the third Test between England and India. Siraj was fined 15 percent of his match fees for an aggressive celebration after dismissing Ben Duckett in England's second innings.

The visitors began the fifth day on 58/4 chasing a target of 193. Jofra Archer bowled Rishabh Pant out for just nine runs off 12 balls to give England the first breakthrough of the day.

Archer gave Pant a send-off as well, running closer to the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, exchanging a few words as the latter walked back. Pointing out Archer's aggressive celebration, Broad posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Worth 15%".

Post the dismissal of the Indian wicketkeeper, the visitors lost two more wickets in quick session, with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar sent back, putting England in a commanding position to win the Test.

Broad had given his opinion on Siraj's fine earlier on Monday, July 14, as well. He posted on X:

"Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It’s either both or neither. Players aren’t and shouldn’t be robots but consistency is key."

Rishabh Pant has been key for India with the bat in this series

Rishabh Pant has been in exceptional form with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England. He scored twin centuries in the first Test in Leeds (134 and 118) and followed it up with a crucial fifty (65) in the second innings at Birmingham.

Even in the first innings of the third Test, Pant played a vital knock, making 74 runs off 112 balls, batting with an injury after he was hit on the fingers while keeping earlier in the game. He did not keep wickets after, with Dhruv Jurel replacing him behind the stumps for India.

Rishabh Pant has scored a total of 425 runs already from six innings in this series at an average of 70.83. Therefore, it was key for him to be out there in the middle for the visitors in the run chase at Lord's.

