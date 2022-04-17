"It is not something I have given any thought to" - Stuart Broad not focused on becoming England's Test captain

England veteran seamer Stuart Broad has said that he is not looking to succeed Joe Root as Test captain. Instead, the right-arm fast bowler wants to regain his place in the team after he was controversially axed for the West Indies tour.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad lost their spots for the three-Test series in the West Indies, despite playing well in the Ashes. The duo, who have more than 1000 wickets in over 300 Tests, have led the team's bowling attack for a decade now. However, ECB's interim managing director Andrew Strauss said they are still part of their plans.

Test Match Special @bbctms



Read



#bbcricket #WIvENG Sir Andrew Strauss has revealed why James Anderson and Stuart Broad aren't in England's Test squad for the tour of West Indies.Read Sir Andrew Strauss has revealed why James Anderson and Stuart Broad aren't in England's Test squad for the tour of West Indies.Read 👇#bbcricket #WIvENG

In his column for the Daily Mail, Broad said he is aware of being in the mix to succeed Root because of his experience. However, the 152-Test veteran added that his focus is on winning his spot back by performing well for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

"I am aware that my name has been touted as a potential successor to Joe as England captain and I guess that is because I am an experienced centrally contracted player who has been around the international game a long time. However, it is not something I have given any thought to because firstly I am not currently in possession of a shirt within the England Test team and my focus is very much on changing that by taking wickets for Nottinghamshire over the next few weeks."

The Nottingham-born player expressed his frustration at not playing in the Caribbean, saying it has hit him pretty hard. Broad highlighted that he took 11 wickets in the final two Ashes Tests and has performed well at the Test level for a long time.

"When Joe looks back on his tenure, he will be able to reflect on some significant feathers in the cap" - Stuart Broad

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

The veteran seamer paid tribute to Root, saying he has achieved something significant during his tenure. The 35-year old thinks the ace Test batter has been one of the best England captains and should be proud of his accomplishments. He added:

"When Joe Root called me on Thursday to inform me of his decision to resign as England Test captain, I told him he'd achieved something special in being a leader who was universally liked. Beyond the dressing room, Joe has been an amazing ambassador for the game of cricket. The best, I would suggest, that we've had. When Joe looks back on his tenure, he will be able to reflect on some significant feathers in the cap. There were some great moments when he led his team to victories."

Root stepped down as the most successful English Test captain, leading them to 27 victories in 64 games. He also averaged a healthy 46 with the bat as captain. All-rounder Ben Stokes remains the leading contender to replace him.

Edited by Bhargav