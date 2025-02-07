"Stump mic pe bol diya" - When Virat Kohli told Aamir Khan how an Indian legend was behind popularizing his nickname 'Cheeku'

Team India's superstar batter Virat Kohli has a famous nickname 'Cheeku'. During an Instagram chat with former England batter Kevin Pietersen in September 2024, Kohli revealed how he got the interesting nickname. He told Pietersen that he got the nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy as he had big cheeks. The name was inspired from a cartoon character - the rabbit in the comic book 'Champak'.

In 2018, Kohli had an interaction with Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, which was hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana. During the chat, Aamir asked Kohli whether he had a nickname. The Indian cricketer replied that he had one, but held former captain MS Dhoni responsible for popularizing the nickname 'Cheeku'.

"Mr MS Dhoni ke wajahse yeh naam famous ho chuka hai (with the entire crowd chanting his nickname Cheeku in unison). Dhoni saheb ne stump-mic pe bol diya toh bas tabse… Ab log mujhe aise Cheeku bulate hain jaise padoos mein rehte ho." (The name became famous because of Mr MS Dhoni. He said in on the stump mic and after that... Now people call me Cheeku as if they are my neighbors.)

Fans would recall that Dhoni often referred to Kohli as 'Cheeku' when instructing him or giving him options over bowling and fielding changes. Dhoni captained Kohli in white-ball cricket and then also played under the latter after giving up leadership.

When Virat Kohli hailed MS Dhoni in a 2021 interview

It is no secret that Kohli and Dhoni have a lot of mutual admiration for each other. The former has openly showered praises on the veteran keeper-batter a number of times, hailing his genius as a cricketer. In a Star Sports interview in 2021, he yet again praised Dhoni and commented:

"His understanding of the game and pressure is second to none. His tactical brilliance and ability have been seen for so many years. When I became captain, I used to discuss a lot of things with him, and when I was the vice-captain, and he was captain, I would constantly go to him with ideas that we had."

Kohli is expected to be seen in action when India take on England in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The 36-year-old missed the opening match of the series due to a swelling on his knee.

