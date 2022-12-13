"Such a player either gives you his wicket or attacks you" - Wahab Riaz on how he would bowl to Suryakumar Yadav

Wahab Riaz has said that he would try to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav if he had to bowl to India's Mr. 360 as such players either get out or take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Yadav has an exceptional record in T20I cricket, having smashed 1408 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 180.97 in 42 matches. He plays aggressively from the word go and can play shots all around the park.

During an interaction with News24 Sports, Riaz was asked where he would bowl to Yadav if he had to do that today, to which he responded:

"Such a player either gives you his wicket or attacks you. So you have the chance of both things. I will try to get him out, the rest will depend on the match. As a bowler, you need to know that if he is a 360-degree player, where you can trap him."

The Pakistan pacer added that most batters struggle when the deliveries are in the corridor of uncertainty. He explained:

"Every player has a weakness and Surya also gets stuck somewhere or the other. If you bowl around the off-stump, on the fourth or fifth stump, it is normal that every batter struggles."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Tim Southee said - "Suryakumar Yadav is a player that can hit you and hurt you in a number of areas". Tim Southee said - "Suryakumar Yadav is a player that can hit you and hurt you in a number of areas".

Although Yadav has an exceptional overall record, he has struggled a little against Pakistan. The Mumbai batter has managed just 57 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 123.91 in four innings against India's arch-rivals.

"He is a good prospect for India" - Wahab Riaz on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh bowled an exceptional spell in India's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

Riaz was further asked about his views on Arshdeep Singh, to which he replied:

"He is a good bowler, he has good skills, he has the swing and is a mature bowler. He knows when to bring the ball in and when to take it away. He bowls good line and length, so he is a good prospect for India."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Brett Lee picks Arshdeep Singh as his favourite left-arm pacer from India. Brett Lee picks Arshdeep Singh as his favourite left-arm pacer from India.

The left-arm seamer was also asked about his thoughts on where India can improve, considering he followed them closely at the T20 World Cup. He responded:

"What can I tell India about where they can improve? India are one of the best teams, they have proved that everywhere. But for any team to click in any tournament, they need to have three to four players performing continuously."

Riaz concluded by saying that India do well when players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Yadav perform consistently. He pointed out that the Men in Blue were probably overly dependent on Kohli and Yadav at the T20 World Cup.

Poll : Does Suryakumar Yadav have a weakness outside the off stump? Yes No 0 votes