"Suddenly everything can't go wrong" - Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli to come good for India soon in T20 World Cup 2024

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has put his weight behind veteran batter Virat Kohli to come good after a slow start to the T20 World Cup 2024. The star batter has scored just five runs from three innings and the concerns grew among the fans when he departed for a golden duck against the USA.

However, Gavaskar feels that it is still too early in the tournament to have any kind of worry about Kohli's form. He believes the delivery that Kohli got from Saurabh Netravalkar was just too good and that didn't mean that the batter wasn't in great form.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Virat Kohli:

"These are early days in the tournament, there's still a lot of the tournament to go. Suddenly everything can't go wrong just because the man has got three low scores. It doesn't mean that he is not batting well. Sometimes you get a good delivery. Nothing to worry about."

Trending

Before getting dismissed against Pakistan, Kohli had creamed a cover drive off Naseem Shah, showing that he had been timing the ball well. He is coming off an incredible IPL 2024 season where he scored 741 runs and won the Orange Cap.

We have to show faith in Virat Kohli: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is well aware of the tremendous self-belief that Virat Kohli possesses and feels that the star batter would not be thinking too much about his string of low scores at the T20 World Cup. He has urged the fans to get behind the star batter and believes that a big knock is just around the corner.

On this, Gavaskar stated:

"When you're playing for any team, when you're playing for your country, there's no greater motivation. He has done so well for India over the years. He has performed well in so many matches. Basically, we have to show faith in him. He has enough faith in himself. We must believe that he will come good sooner than later."

India will face Canada in their final Group A fixture in Florida on Saturday (June 15). While the Men in Blue have already sealed their spot in the Super 8 phase, they would be delighted if Virat Kohli can get a decent hit out in the middle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback