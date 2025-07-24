"Suddenly he does not fit in the XI also" - Former RCB cricketer slams India's playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik questioned the team’s playing XI for the fourth Test against England starting Wednesday, July 24. The visitors had to make some necessary changes in Manchester due to fitness concerns.

Ad

Akash Deep’s injury led to Anshul Kamboj earning a call-up to the Indian team and eventually his debut at Old Trafford. Additionally, Karun Nair’s slump in form resulted in the Karnataka batter being dropped, and Sai Sudharsan was called back.

However, Kartik questioned Prasidh Krishna’s exclusion from the XI despite being fit. Speaking on Cricbuzz Chatter, the former left-arm spinner stated:

“Sudharsan came in place of Karun Nair. Akash Deep was not playing, and Anshul Kamboj got his debut. And the return of Shardul Thakur is interesting because if we see, Prasidh Krishna was still fit to play two Test matches, and now, suddenly, he does not fit in the XI. Anshul Kamboj was not a part of the squad but has been called from outside and Harshit Rana, who was in the squad, was not given the chance to play. So, it is difficult to get an idea of what message this sends.”

Ad

Trending

Murali Kartik also praised Sai Sudharsan's knock. India were off to a strong start, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul’s opening partnership, but England soon bounced back and picked three wickets in the second session on Day 1.

“Sai Sudharsan was the performer of the day. The ball was acting up when he was on the field, batting. And batters always feel that they batted well, but they are still asked to sit out. A batter is always in a dilemma. So the way he batted deserves praise,” Karthik said.

Ad

“But he must remember that if you are a No. 3 Indian batter, you must make the most of the opportunities that come your way, not leaving even the slightest of windows open for anyone to raise any questions. Hence, he will be disappointed with himself for the way he was dismissed, but he must be praised for the way he batted,” the former RCB cricketer further added.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan’s composed knock of 61 off 151 balls steadied India’s innings after the team lost some of its top batters before Tea.

“The first hour of the first session on Day 2 will again be very crucial”- Murali Karthik analyses what’s at stake ahead of Day 2

Murali Kartik opined that the Indian batters need to bat carefully on Day 2 against the new ball. The 48-year-old also questioned why India sent Shardul Thakur ahead of Washington Sundar, who had performed well with the bat in previous games.

Ad

However, he also noted that Thakur has experience batting against England, adding that he should aim to replicate something similar to what he did during India’s tour in 2021-22.

“After Sai Sudharsan's dismissal, Washington Sundar should have come out to bat earlier, given the way he has batted previously. But that did not happen. Instead, the team promoted Shardul Thakur ahead of Sundar. Shardul has scored a century in first-class cricket, and, if you remember, he batted well in England last time, and he can bat. But when the new ball comes into play, it will again be important to survive the entire session.”

Ad

Speaking further on how crucial the opening session on Day 2 of the fourth Test will be, Kartik added:

“But Shardul might look to get runs with the bat, and it will be important to play how they played at Lord's, and showcase that determination. I don't know what will be a good total, but if India manage to reach around 420-430, they will be happy with themselves, especially with Rishabh Pant out of the picture. The first hour of the first session on Day 2 will again be very crucial, and Indian batters must see to it that they're not dismissed facing the new ball.”

Team India ended Day 1 on 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja (19 off 37) and Shardul (19 off 36) at the crease. Rishabh Pant was taken off the field in an ambulance cart, after getting hit on the foot while trying to reverse-sweep Chris Woakes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news