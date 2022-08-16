"Suddenly, he started singing very loudly" - When Shikhar Dhawan left Rohit Sharma in splits while fielding in slips

While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan form one of the most consistent opening pairs in limited-overs cricket, the duo share an excellent camaraderie even otherwise. As a fun-loving personality on the field, Dhawan's antics are noteworthy and it left the current Indian captain in splits on one occasion.

Sharma explained to Mayank Agarwal in the Open Nets with Mayank podcast that Dhawan suddenly started singing while fielding in slips during an ODI against Bangladesh in 2015. The right-handed batter revealed that it perplexed Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal.

Recalling the incident on a recent episode of the podcast, the Indian skipper said:

"We were playing in Bangladesh in 2015 as I was standing in the first slip and Shikhar was in third slip. Suddenly, he started singing very loudly. The bowler was already in his run-up and the batsman, Tamim Iqbal was left amazed. He didn't understand where the noise was coming from.

"It might not sound as funny right now but when it happened on the field, we couldn't control our laughter, it was really funny."

Dhawan, who was also present in the chat, admitted that his sense of humor is spontaneous.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are one of the most successful opening pairs in ODI cricket

The veteran Indian pair has been prolific in ODIs ever since they started opening. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The pair of Sharma and Dhawan is one of the most decorated opening combinations in 50-over cricket. With 5125 runs in 114 innings, the duo are fourth for most runs by an opening partnership in the format. They only need 26 more runs to leapfrog West Indian greats Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes.

They have stitched up 18 century partnerships and their highest stand of 210 came against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup fixture in Dubai. Having first opened together in 2013, the veteran batters are likely to carry on till the 2023 World Cup on home soil.

Dhawan is gearing up for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe (beginning on August 18), with the selectors resting his long-time opening partner for the same. Rohit will be seen in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on August 27 in the UAE.

