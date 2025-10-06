"Sunday routine in Pakistan" - Top 10 funny memes after India's comfortable win vs Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

India beat Pakistan comfortably by 88 runs in the sixth match of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday, October 5, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With two wins in as many games, Men in Women are at the top of the points table.After being asked to bat first, India managed to score a respectable total of 247 in 50 overs. Harleen Deol (46), Richa Ghosh (35), Pratika Rawal (31), and Jemimah Rodrigues (32) performed well for the hosts in the batting department. Diana Baig picked up four wickets for Pakistan in her 10-over spell after conceding 69 runs.Kranti Gaud (3/20), Deepti Sharma (3/45), Sneh Rana (2/38), and others then bowled brilliantly to bundle out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs, helping India get over the line without any trouble. Sidra Amin waged a lone battle for Pakistan with a knock of 81 (106) but did not get much support from others.Here are some of the best memes related to the game shared by fans on social media:&quot;Sunday routine in Pakistan,&quot; an X post read.&quot;We gave a lot of runs in the power play&quot; - Pakistan captain Fatima Sana after loss vs India in 2025 Women's World CupSpeaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pointed out that the bowling unit gave away too many runs in the powerplay and end overs, which cost them dearly. Reflecting on her team's performance in the match, Sana said: &quot;We gave a lot of runs in the power play. Also, the same happened at the back-end of the innings. When I bowled, it was seaming. But Diana Baig was a bit confused as to whether it was swing or seam. If we could restrict them to under 200, we had a chance.&quot;The 23-year-old continued:&quot;I think today's batting line-up is the better one, just that they need to back themselves and score. We need some long partnerships and bat adapting to the conditions. Sidra Ameen has worked really hard and the results are paying off.&quot;Pakistan will next face Australia on October 8, while India will lock horns with South Africa on October 9.