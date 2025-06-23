Sunil Gavaskar & Cheteshwar Pujara ask Sanjana Ganesan to convince Jasprit Bumrah to play all 5 ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara urged Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, to convince him to play all five Tests in the series against England. The renowned broadcaster was left chuckling as both experts tried to make their case as to why he should be partaking in the entire series despite serious workload concerns.

Ahead of the tour, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had stressed that Jasprit Bumrah would not be available for all Tests in England. The speedster had sustained a back injury during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series where he had played in all five matches. Given that he has sustained a similar injury in the past, for which he even had to undergo surgery, the team management wishes to be mindful of his workload.

Bumrah has also spoken about the new workload set in place for him, remarking that he has to be 'smart' regarding the matches he plays while keeping an eye on the future. However, midway through the series opener at Headingley, Team India showcased how much they need their spearhead.

He bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while the rest of the bowling unit failed to support him. Gavaskar and Pujara highlighted how much the team needs him, and asked Sanjana, the broadcaster for the segment, to change his mind.

"I have a request for you. You will have to convince Jasprit to play a few more games. Just try. You are the one who can convince, we leave it to you," Pujara said on Sony Sports Network.

"There is gap. See, there is an eight-day gap, so the next Test is not a problem, and then after that it is Lord's, you can't miss Lord's. After that, again, there is an eight-day gap. Then comes Manchester. In Manchester, the ball will do all kinds of things, whether it is April, May, June, July, August, September, October, or November, the ball will swing in Manchester. Then at The Oval, it is just five days, so all five Test matches. I hope he is watching this. Basically, Jasprit, we need you. Please play all five Tests," Gavaskar made a passionate plea as well.

Jasprit Bumrah is coming on the back of a full-fledged 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, playing 12 matches after missing the start of the campaign. There was only a short break between the culmination of the tournament, and the start of the England tour.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up figures of 5-83 in the first innings of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The speedster largely carried India's bowling efforts in the first innings against England. He dismissed the top three on Day 2, before proceeding to complete his five-wicket haul by wiping the tail up the next day.

Bumrah created opportunities consistently, but the fielders arguably let him down with their sloppy efforts. Team India dropped six catches in the first innings, four of which came off the spearhead's bowling.

