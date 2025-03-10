Sunil Gavaskar dances his heart out as India lifts the 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar broke into a joyous dance as Men in Blue triumphed in the 2025 Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the final. The thrilling match took place on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in the UAE.

After opting to bat first, the Black Caps posted 251 runs in their 50 overs, with Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*) scoring fifties. In response, Indian captain Rohit Sharma led the chase with a superb 76 off 83 balls.

Shreyas Iyer contributed a valuable 48 in the middle order. Meanwhile, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34, guiding India to a four-wicket victory with one over to spare, clinching the title.

Following the victory, as the Indian team received the trophy, 75-year-old Sunil Gavaskar couldn't contain his joy. He danced with excitement, all while carrying out his broadcasting duties.

Fans can watch the video here:

With this exciting win, India claimed their third ICC Champions Trophy title. It is their second ICC trophy in two years, following their T20 World Cup victory in 2024, both under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

“To have the result our way is a great feeling” - Rohit Sharma reflects as India wins the 2025 Champions Trophy

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match for his stellar knock of 76 off 83 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. His knock helped India defeat New Zealand by four wickets in the final to win the 2025 Champions Trophy.

While receiving his award, Rohit told the broadcaster that playing aggressively was something he had always aimed to do. The 37-year-old said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“It is very nice. We played some good cricket throughout the tournament. To have the result our way is a great feeling. [Aggressive style] It's not natural to me, but it's something I really wanted to do. When you are doing something different, you have to have the backing of the team and management. I spoke to Rahul bhai earlier and now Gauti bhai as well. It is something I really wanted to do. I have played all these years in a different style, and now we are getting the results with this.”

“We have to understand the nature of the surfaces and I was very clear about how I wanted to execute the first five-six overs. I have gotten out as well earlier, but the execution matters. The depth gives me the freedom and it helps. With Jadeja coming at 8, it gives you the confidence to go hard up front. As long as I am clear in my mind, it is great,” he added.

Overall, Rohit accumulated 180 runs in five innings during the tournament, with an average of 36, including one half-century.

