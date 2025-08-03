Sunil Gavaskar gives a special gift to Shubman Gill after Day 3 of 2025 ENG vs IND 5th Test

Sunil Gavaskar gifted a special &quot;SG&quot; shirt and a cap to Indian skipper Shubman Gill after the conclusion of Day 3 of the fifth Test against England on Saturday (August 2). Gavaskar was hoping Gill would break one of the former batter's records and encouraged him to aim for it in the future.In his first series as captain, Shubman Gill has emerged as the most successful batter, scoring 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, including four tons. He registered his best knock of 269 in Edgbaston, which helped the visitors claim their biggest win (by 336 runs) on overseas soil.However, Gill failed to break Gavaskar's illustrious record of most runs by an Indian in a Test series. The former batter had slammed 774 runs in just four games on West Indies soil in 1970-71 at a sensational average of 154.80, including four centuries.Sony Sports Network uploaded a clip of their interaction on X, where Sunil Gavaskar said:&quot;Well done, I had got a gift for you in anticipation of going past [me]. But, at least you got something to aim for the next series. This is just a little gift, it's a shirt with &quot;SG&quot; initials. Someone made for me, but I am giving it to you. I don't know if it will fit you. This is a little cap, which I give to very few people with my signature. All the best, god bless.&quot;Gavaskar also pointed out Gill's captaincy brilliance, which resulted in Mohammed Siraj outfoxing Zak Crawley with a yorker on the last ball of Day 3.&quot;The last move was fantastic. Sending a fielder there [deep] and bowling a yorker,&quot; Gavaskar added.Watch the video below:Shubman Gill-led side holds an edge in ENG vs IND 5th TestIndia began Day 3 at 75/2, with Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. Akash certainly surpassed all expectations with his terrific batting performance, as he played his finest Test knock of 66 off 94 balls.Shubman Gill (11) was dismissed early. Nevertheless, Jaiswal (118), Ravindra Jadeja (53), and Washington Sundar (53) played crucial knocks to help the tourists pile up 396 on the board.Chasing 374, England started their innings on a fine note with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The duo looked comfortable against the Indian bowlers before Mohammed Siraj breached Crawley's (14) defense. England are 50/1 and still need 324 runs to win the game.The Shubman Gill-led side will look to extract help from the surface on Day 4 to bundle out England and level the five-match series 2-2.