"Sunil Gavaskar was losing it in commentary" – Former batter credits young star for mature display in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has showered his praise on Tilak Varma for his mature batting display in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The cricketer-turned-analyst credited the youngster for playing with a cool and calm mindset by rotating the strike while other batters were trying to go for big shots and losing their wickets in the process. Manjrekar further revealed that former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was fuming during commentary after India lost three early wickets inside the powerplay overs.The statement came as Varma scored an unbeaten 69 runs off 53 balls with the help of four sixes and three boundaries. The youngster shared fifty partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube after the Men in Blue were reduced to 20/3 in a 148-run chase.Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Manjrekar said in the post-match show:“I am glad he played it in that fashion (calm and composed) because Sunil Gavaskar was losing it in commentary when he saw those wickets fall, where everybody was trying to go for a six. And it’s this partnership and Samson as well, who came in late.&quot;The 60-year-old continued:&quot;They have the big game, but somewhere they realized that they had to just tone that down and play it a little sensibly. And they did it. These are young players, but I thought Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma came of age today. From now on, they can just believe that they can be the best in the world.”“There’s something about him, and there’s something we saw in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, but now even look at his record. This is staggering record, but now under pressure he’s delivering too,” he added.Notably, Tilak Varma finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025. The left-hander scored 213 runs in six innings. The 22-year-old was only behind the Player of the Series Abhishek Sharma (314 in seven innings) among Indian players.“That was a special innings” – Ravi Shastri lauds Sanju Samson for batting out of his skin in Asia Cup 2025 finalFormer India head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded Sanju Samson for playing out of his comfort zone against Pakistan in a tricky situation during the Asia Cup 2025 final. The 63-year-old said in the same interaction (via Sony Sports Network):“I am glad you mentioned Sanju Samson because that was a special innings. He might have got out to a shot that he might regret, but that partnership was crucial.&quot;&quot;I mean, you had to steady the ship, and he played against the grain. We know he normally likes to come and attack, but showed great maturity in that little innings of his,” he added.Sanju Samson scored 24 runs off 21 balls, including one six and two boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batter shared a 57-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket.Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final scorecard.