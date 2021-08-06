Sunil Gavaskar shares an anecdote about 'Mishti Doi' and Sourav Ganguly

Sunil Gavaskar shared an anecdote about Mishti Doi during his visit to Kolkata while he was the captain of the Indian Test team. While talking on the Extra Innings show on Sony Ten3, the legendary batsman narrated a humorous incident. He said that current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's father used to arrange a big package of 'Mishti Doi' whenever he went to Kolkata to play a Test match.

Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Whenever I go to Kolkata, I always have mishti doi. When I was the captain of India, Sourav Ganguly's father, who used to be CAB secretary at that time, used to receive me at the Airport. Later, he used to arrange a big package of mishti doi for me in the refrigerator of the hotel room. We used to stay for eight days for a Test match at that time, and along with mishti doi, he used to bring Rasgulla as well."

"I only have one complaint. Those days the secretary of CAB used to bring such a big package of mishti doi to me, but the current BCCI president(Sourav Ganguly) did not give me anything so far," added Gavaskar

In the end, on a lighter note, Virender Sehwag asked Sourav Ganguly to give them a 'Matki of Mishti Doi' whenever he or Sunil Gavaskar meets the BCCI president in the near future.

I think India will go on to win the series: Sunil Gavaskar

Before the Test began on Wednesday, Sunil Gavaskar gave his prediction about the Test series. He backed India to emerge victorious against England in the 5-match Test series. During his conversation with Hindu, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"My prediction is… again this time I am making it contingent to the weather. If the weather in August… I left England about 10 days ago and the weather was absolutely brilliant. It was hot most of the time. I am being told it is raining a little bit. If the hot conditions are there for 22 out of possible 25 days, then I think India will win 4-0."

"In case you have a situation where the weather is going to be a factor, then I think India will win 3-1, but I think India will still go on to win, because England is now a very depleted side and their batting, as we saw in the series against New Zealand is being brittle," Sunil Gavaskar concluded.

