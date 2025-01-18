Sunil Gavaskar picks his favourite to win 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has picked his favorites for the 2025 Champions Trophy, naming Pakistan as the firm contenders. Gavaskar stated that the hosts will be incredibly difficult to beat in their backyard.

The sub-continent nation will host an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 50-over World Cup. The Men in Green have been in good form in ODIs, of late, registering series wins over South Africa and Australia in their backyard, firming themselves for the eight-team event.

Speaking on Star Sports, the 75-year-old took cue from India's outstanding 2023 World Cup campaign at home and stated:

"The tag of favourites should be given to the home team Pakistan as it’s not easy to beat any team in their home conditions. India lost in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 but before that they put up clinical performances and won ten matches on the trot. Hence, I feel Pakistan are the favourites for the upcoming tournament."

Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore will host matches in Pakistan but India will play their games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Asian Giants are also the defending champions as they won the title in 2017 by beating India in the final.

Pakistan face injury concern ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Saim Ayub. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Men in Green have a significant injury concern as the selectors are yet to name the squad. Opener Saim Ayub remains massively doubtful for the eight-team event after injuring his ankle during the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The left-handed batter is reportedly currently in London, undergoing treatment and is racing against time to regain full fitness. With Ayub emerging as Pakistan's best batter in their series victories over South Africa and Australia, it will be a massive blow for the co-hosts if be misses the Champions Trophy.

Before Pakistan opens their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi, they will host South Africa and the Black Caps for a tri-series.

