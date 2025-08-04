“Wore this on the last day of Gabba Test” - Indian legend reveals interesting tale about lucky jacket after 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar revealed that he wore his lucky jacket on Day 5 at The Oval in the hope that the visitors would end up beating England in the fifth Test. He added that he wore the same jacket during the last day of the 2021 Gabba Test as well as Day 4 of the recently concluded Test at The Oval.India beat England by six runs at The Oval on Monday, August 4 to register their narrowest Test win in terms of runs. Set to chase a target of 374, England resumed Day 5 at 339-6, but were bowled out for 367 as Mohammed Siraj starred with 5-104, while Prasidh Krishna picked up 4-126.Speaking to India Today after India's thrilling win, Gavaskar opened up about the story behind his lucky jacket. He stated:&quot;I wore this jacket on the last day of The Gabba Test. Day before yesterday, I presented Shubman Gill with a little memento. I brought it in anticipation of him going past 774. He didn’t go past, but I still wanted him to present that to him. That time I told him, I was going to wear this jacket because I think it’s a lucky jacket. And I wore it yesterday too.&quot;Gavaskar celebrated India's win with plenty of enthusiasm in the commentary box, clapping and cheering for Gill and co. Asked about his celebration, he replied:&quot;It was impromptu because the difference was just six runs. A good connection from Atkinson and the ball could have gone over the boundary. Clever delivery again, anticipating that he was going to go cross-batted because he was looking to play the big shot.&quot;When that winning moment came, it was just emotional again - getting up and trying to celebrate another win for Indian cricket,&quot; the 76-year-old went on to add.With the close win at The Oval, India leveled the five-match Test series 2-2. The visitors were staring at defeat in the previous match in Manchester, but batted for 143 overs in their second innings to save the Test.Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna bowl India to famous win at The OvalEngland went into Day 5 of The Oval Test as favorites. They needed 35 runs with four wickets in hand. However, India came up with a dominant bowling display to bowl out the hosts for 367.Siraj dismissed both overnight batters cheaply. He had Jamie Smith caught behind for two and trapped Jamie Overton lbw for nine. Prasidh then knocked over Josh Tongue for a duck before Siraj ended the game by cleaning up Gus Atkinson (17).