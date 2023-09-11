"Super knock, super guy" - Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s 47th ODI ton in Super 4 tie vs Pakistan

Anushka Sharma has shared a heartwarming message after Virat Kohli registered his 47th ODI ton in the Super Four clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday.

Kohli didn't have a great start to his Asia Cup 2023 campaign. He got out for four in the group-stage clash against the Men in Green before not getting to bat against Nepal.

He bounced back strongly in the Super Four clash, with an unbeaten 122 off just 94 deliveries. He mostly relied on ones and twos and struck only nine boundaries and three sixes.

Virat Kohli achieved the feat in the 48th over by tapping one towards gully off Shaheen Afridi. He jumped and punched in the air to celebrate the incredible feat.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to laud her husband for achieving the incredible feat. Sharing a picture, she wrote:

"Super knock, super guy."

Anushka Sharma's message for Virat Kohli (Credits: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

Anushka also lauded the other centurion, KL Rahul, for his superlative efforts. The wicketkeeper-batter, who returned to action after almost six months, registered his sixth ODI ton on Monday.

"Congratulation @klrahul," Anushka wrote in the next story.

It was an eventful day for Virat Kohli, who also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar to be the fastest batter to score 13,000 ODI runs. The Delhi-born cricketer achieved the landmark in 267 innings as compared to Tendulkar's 321 innings.

India reduce Pakistan to 44/2 after rain halts play

Riding on a dominant performance from the batters, Team India posted 356/2 in their 50 overs, which is their highest total in the history of 50-over cricket.

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone with a 121-run partnership for the first wicket. Although the Men in Blue lost two wickets in a span of seven balls, Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) bailed the team with an unbeaten 233-run partnership to propel the team to a monumental total.

In response, Pakistan batters looked in trouble against Jasprit Bumrah, who played an ODI match in almost a year. The ace Indian pacer also got the first breakthrough, dismissing Imam-ul-Haq before Hardik Pandya got the big fish in Babar Azam.

Pakistan were reeling at 44/2 in 11 overs before rain halted play in Colombo once again.