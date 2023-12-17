Super Smash 2023/24: Full list of Wellington Firebirds players ft. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway

The 19th edition of the Super Smash will be played from December 19, 2023, until January 28, 2024, and will feature six teams. Four of those teams are based on the North Island while the remaining two are from the South Island.

Wellington Firebirds are the joint-most successful team in the Super Smash along with Auckland Aces and Northern Braves, having four titles to their name (2014, 2016, 2019, 2020).

Last season, the Firebirds had a disappointing run as they finished fifth with just three wins and five losses. Troy Johnson emerged as their top-scorer, accumulating 163 runs, while Nathan Smith led the bowling charts with 10 wickets.

Nick Kelly is set to captain the side, which features several capped players, including Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Adam Milne, Tom Blundell, and Ben Sears. World Cup 2023 star Rachin Ravindra is also part of the Firebirds squad, adding to their firepower.

Finn is expected to take on the wicket-keeping duties, while Conway will lead the batting unit alongside Allen, Johnson, and Tim Robinson. Milne will spearhead the bowling unit, supported by Sears, and seasoned domestic players like Michael Snedden, Iain McPeake, and Ollie Newton.

The Firebirds squad also boasts a wealth of all-rounders capable of making significant contributions with both bat and ball.

Dutchman Logan van Beek will look to contribute with bat and ball, along with Bracewell, Nathan Smith, and Peter Younghusband. Their all-round skills will add versatility and depth to the team.

Ravindra, Sears, Milne, and Allen are expected to miss a few games for the Firebirds. This is due to their inclusion in the ODI/T20I squads for the Bangladesh series. While their absence will pose a challenge, it will also provide opportunities for other players to step up and showcase their skills.

The Firebirds kick off their campaign against Otago in the first game of the Super Smash 2023/24 on Thursday, December 21.

Wellington Firebirds squad for Super Smash 2023/24

Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly (c), Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Devon Conway (Wk), Tom Blundell (Wk), Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden, Ollie Newton