Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts, Match 23

Auckland Aces dominated Otago Volts and registered a seven-wicket win in the 23rd match of the Super Smash 2023-24 at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, on Sunday.

The Aces moved one spot up to secure the pole position after winning over the Otago Volts by seven wickets. In total, they have claimed five wins and suffered one loss. They have racked up a total of 24 points at an NRR of 1.423. Unfortunately, two of their games ended without a result.

Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, slid one spot down to occupy the second spot in the standings with five wins and two losses, carrying 22 points at an NRR of 1.377. One of their encounters ended without a result due to rain.

Central Stags and Canterbury Kings retain their third and fourth positions with 16 points apiece at an NRR of 0.328 and -0.079 respectively. Interestingly both sides have bagged three wins and as many defeats so far.

Otago Volts are at the fifth spot with two wins and five losses, bagging 10 points at an NRR of -1.95. Northern Knights continue to carry the wooden spoon with just one win and five losses.

Here's an updated points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 AUCKLAND ACES 8 5 1 0 2 24 1.423 2 WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS 8 5 2 0 1 22 1.377 3 CENTRAL STAGS 8 3 3 0 2 16 0.328 4 CANTERBURY KINGS 8 3 3 0 2 16 -0.079 5 OTAGO VOLTS 8 2 5 0 1 10 -1.95 6 NORTHERN DISTRICTS 6 1 5 0 0 4 -1.028

Danru Ferns and Jock McKenzie break Otago’s spine with three-fers

After winning the toss, Otago opted to bat first. Their openers Hamish Rutherford (11) and Jake Gibson (0) lost their wickets quite early in the innings. Captain Dean Foxcroft (46) and Max Chu (30) contributed with crucial runs in the powerplay and middle overs to steady the innings.

However, other batters in the middle-order failed miserably as they posted a below-par total of 138/10 in 19.3 overs. Medium pacers Danru Ferns and Jock McKenzie scalped three wickets each for Auckland to turn things around.

In the chase, Auckland faced a setback as their openers George Worker (5) and Sean Solia (6) departed early. However, Cole Briggs (37) and Cam Fletcher (74) turned things around as they forged an unbeaten 105-run stand for the fourth wicket to steer their side over the line.

Ultimately, they bagged victory in just 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Travis Muller, Andrew Hazeldine, and Jacob Duffy scalped a wicket each for Otago but in vain.

