Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave, Match 26

The Canterbury Kings kept their hopes of reaching the finals alive by registering their fourth win in the Super Smash 2023-24 on Thursday, January 18, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. With the victory, they jumped to third place on the points table with 20 points.

Cole McConchie and Co. defeated the Northern Brave on Thursday by a massive 90-run margin.

The Brave, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and eight points from eight matches. The Otago Volts are second from bottom with as many wins but 10 points in eight matches.

With the Kings' win, the Central Stags have now slipped down to fourth with four wins in nine matches. They also have 20 points so far in the competition.

The Wellington Firebirds are second in this year's Super Smash with five wins and 22 points in nine matches. Lastly, the Auckland Aces lead the standings with five wins and 24 points in nine matches.

Canterbury Kings crush Northern Brave by 90 runs to pick up fourth win in Super Smash 2023-24

In a must-win Super Smash game, the Canterbury Kings put up a mammoth total of 228 runs on the board in the first innings.

Openers Chad Bowes and Tom Latham laid the foundation with a massive 127-run partnership in just 11.2 overs. Bowes emerged as the top-scorer for the team, scoring 85 off 43 balls, while Tom Latham played an equally brilliant knock of 62 off 39 deliveries.

Wickets fell in regular intervals after the opening partnership was broken, stalling the Kings' momentum. However, an unbeaten knock of 36 off just 13 deliveries from Bevon Jacobs helped the team finish well.

In reply, the Northern Brave could only manage 137 runs in their 20 overs. Ketene Clarke played a handy knock of 37 off 27 balls but all the other batters in the top five were dismissed for single-digit scores.

They had lost first five wickets for just 59 runs on the board, thanks to an outstanding bowling display from William O'Rourke. O'Rourke ended with stunning figures of 4/23 runs from his 4 overs.

Scott Kuggelejin (30 off 27) and Tim Pringle (38 off 22) played handy knocks down the order but the target ultimately proved too big for the Brave.

