Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury Kings vs Northern Knights, Match 18

Canterbury Kings and Northern Knights squared off in the 18th match of the ongoing Super Smash tournament. Canterbury managed to hold on to their position of No. 3 in the points table, thereby adding four points to their name and taking the tally to 16 to level with second-placed Auckland Aces.

Northern Knights’ poor form in the tournament continued as they still hold the wooden spoon in the points table. With just four points in five matches, the Knights have now suffered four losses in the tournament.

All six teams continue to take up the same spot as they did after the conclusion of the 17th match. Canterbury came in level terms with Auckland but the latter continued to be second, thanks to a superior NRR of 1.462 as compared to the former’s NRR of 0.136.

Wellington Firebirds dominate the points table from the top spot. Otago Volts are fourth with 10 points to their name from six matches and the Central Stags are placed fifth with eight points from six games.

Matthew Hay's mad innings ensures a dominant victory for Canterbury Kings

After being put to bat first, Canterbury batters Henry Nicholls and Matthew Hay notched up runs in abundance to take their team’s total to a massive 202/3 at the end of the innings. Openers Chad Bowes and Tom Latham were dismissed on a low score as Canterbury found themselves at 59/2 after 8.3 overs.

While Nicholls played a tremendous knock, skipper Cole McConchie could not provide him the required assistance in the middle. It was then that the unbeaten 106-run third-wicket partnership between Nicholls and Hay helped the side cross the 200-run mark.

While Henry Nicholls notched up an unbeaten 76 off 50 deliveries, Matthew Hay showcased his batting prowess and played a brilliant innings, scoring 73* runs off just 31 deliveries, including four fours and six maximums.

Chasing the 203-run target, Northern Knights’ opener Katene Clarke started on a decent note, while his partner Tim Seifert was dismissed cheaply in the second over. The middle-order batters failed to put up a fight as the Canterbury bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

Some late fireworks from Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Frederick Walker kept the Knights’ hopes alive, but the Kings’ bowlers made sure that the opposition did not get close to the target. The Knights were eventually restricted to 169/9 in 20 overs as Canterbury Kings clinched a 33-run win.

