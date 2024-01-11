Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 20

Canterbury Kings faced Wellington Firebirds in the 20th match of the Super Smash 2023-24 on Thursday, January 11, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Firebirds won the game by 21 runs.

Wellington are still in the first place in the points tally with five wins in seven matches. They have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.852. Auckland are in the next spot, having won three out of six matches. They have a healthy NRR of +1.462.

Meanwhile, Canterbury have retained their third position despite losing their previous encounter against the Firebirds. They have won three matches and lost as many, and maintain a negative NRR of -0.09.

Central Stags have won just two out of seven matches and are currently placed fourth with a postive NRR of +0.112. Otago Volts, who have also won two out of seven matches, are placed below the Stags with a poor NRR of -2.132.

Northern Brave have played five matches so far, managing just one win. They are in the bottomost position with a NRR of -0.875. They have suffered back-to-back losses in their last four outings.

Robinson, Kelly power Firebirds to victory against Kings

Canterbury Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. Wellington Firebirds lost their first wicket for just 16 runs in the third over. Tim Robinson and Nick Kelly added 94 runs for the third wicket.

They were the only two batters who managed to make a double-digit score for their side. Firebirds posted 184 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Robinson scored 86 runs off 46 deliveries, while Kelly made 72 runs off 48 deliveries.

Angus McKenzie was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 15 runs in three overs. Zakary Foulkes and William O’Rourke picked up one scalp each.

Kings had a similar start and lost their first wicket for a mere score of six runs in the very first over. Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls added 64 runs for the second wicket. They were the only batters who crossed the 40-run mark.

Latham was the highest-scorer with 44 runs off 34 deliveries, including six fours and one six. Nicholls scored 41 runs off 26 deliveries for the Kings. They managed to post 163 runs for the loss of seven wickets but fell short by 21 runs.

Logan van Beek and Michael Bracewell took two wickets each for the Firebirds. Michael Snedden and Peter Younghusband picked up one wicket apiece.

