Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 29 

Canterbury Kings jumped to the number two spot on the Super Smash 2023-24 points table after beating Wellington Firebirds by 18 runs in Match 29 on Monday (January 22). The Kings finished the league stage with five wins in 10 matches and have confirmed their place for the Eliminator clash.

Wellington Firebirds, meanwhile, slipped to number three but still confirmed their place for the Eliminator clash. They finished the league-stage campaign with five wins in 10 matches but have an inferior net run rate (0.713) to Canterbury Kings.

Auckland Aces are sitting in pole position, accumulating six wins in 10 matches. They bagged the most points at the end of the league stage and, thus, booked their spot for the final.

At number four are Central Stags, who ended their campaign with four wins in 10 games. Otago Volts endured a disappointing campaign, managing only two wins in nine matches. They are sitting at second from the bottom but have one match left to be played this season.

Northern Districts continue to sit at the bottom. They have secured two wins in nine matches with a net run rate of -1.226.

Tom Latham stars in Canterbury Kings' win over Wellington Firebirds

In a must-win game, Canterbury Kings blazed to a formidable score of 178 runs in the first innings. Openers Chris Bowes (35 off 26) and Tom Latham (60 off 49) gave the team a powerful start.

The duo added 61 runs in just 7.4 overs. Henry Nicholls capitalized on that start after the powerplay, playing a sensational knock of 52 off 31 deliveries. Bevon Jacobs also chipped in with a handy cameo of 19 off 11, helping the team reach a challenging total in the end.

In reply, Wellington Firebirds lost the likes of Nick Kelly (28 off 18) and Muhammad Abbas (5) inside the first seven overs. Coming in at number four, Michael Bracewell pushed the net run-rate above nine by playing a crucial knock of 33 off 17. He was well supported by Gareth Severin, who scored 46 off 36.

There were handy cameos from Logan van Beek (20 off 11) and Adam Milne (12 off 4) down the order but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. In the end, Wellington Firebirds fell 18 runs short of the target.

