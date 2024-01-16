Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Stags vs Auckland Aces, Match 25

Central Stags picked up their fourth win in the Super Smash 2023-24 after beating Auckland Aces by 15 runs on Tuesday at Eden Park Oval in Auckland. With that, they have strengthened their position at number three. Central Stags now have four wins in nine matches.

On the other hand, despite the loss, Auckland Aces are still sitting at pole position with 5 wins in 9 matches. They have a net run rate of (+1.105). Wellington Firebirds also have 5 wins in as many matches but they are currently placed second because of an inferior net run rate of +0.927

Canterbury Kings are fourth, with four wins to their name in 8 matches. Otago Volts are second from the bottom with 2 wins in 8 games, while Northern Brave are sitting right at the bottom of the table, having won 2 matches out of 7.

Central Stags secure a 15-run win over table-toppers to earn their third win this season

Central Stags put on a great show with the bat in the first innings against Auckland, thanks to a sensational knock from Dane Cleaver. The wicket-keeper batter blazed his way to 87 runs in just 49 deliveries, including 10 fours and 2 sixes.

The likes of Tom Bruce (20 off 18) and William Clark (39 off 29) also made handy contributions as Central Districts notched a formidable total of 173 runs at the end of the first innings.

The likes of Ben Lister and Ferns picked two wickets each for Auckland but other than that, none of the bowlers could chip in with vital breakthroughs. Auckland Aces made a horrendous start with the bat, losing the first four wickets for just 24 runs, with D Bracewell accounting for three of them.

Cam Fletcher (45 off 42) and William O Donnell (45 off 26) steadied the ship by putting on a 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Neither of them could stay till the end and Auckland fell 15 runs short in the end. Doug Bracewell and Bevan Small starred with the ball for Central Stags as both of them picked three wickets apiece.

