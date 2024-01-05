Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Match 14

Persistent rain at Hagley Oval in Christchurch led to the 14th match of the Super Smash 2023-24 between Canterbury Kings and Central Districts getting abandoned. The two teams, as a result, shared the points.

Canterbury Kings are third on the table and have now 12 points to their name. They are now level on points with Auckland Aces and 2 points behind Wellington Firebirds. Central Stags, on the other hand, find themselves at number four and are still searching for their second win in the tournament. They have 8 points with a solitary win in 4 games.

Wellington Firebirds stays at the top with the most number of wins. Firebirds boasts of 14 points from 3 wins in 5 matches. Auckland Aces are closely following them at number two with 12 points.

The bottom two spots have been occupied by Otago Volts and Northern Brave. The Volts have played five matches, winning one and losing three. They have 6 points, currently, while the bottom-placed Northern Brave have the least number of points (4). However, they have played the least number of matches (3) too.

The 14th match of the Super Smash 2023-24 ends in no-result

Owing to persistent rain, the 14th match was initially shortened to an 11-over game per side. Canterbury Kings captain Cole McConchie won the toss and opted to bowl first. Central Stags didn’t make a great start as opener Bayley Wiggins departed in the second over only after scoring just eight runs, which included a six.

Matt Henry then sent Dean Cleaver (0) back to the hut in his second over, while Will Young lost his wicket to Michael Rae in the very next over to leave the team in all sorts of trouble.

Henry took his second wicket of the day by dismissing Josh Clarkson (6) as the Stags found them reeling at 21/4 before rain interrupted and the match was eventually called off.

Canterbury Kings had reduced Central Stags to 21 for 4 inside the powerplay and were in a pretty good position before rain played a spoilsport. They would be disappointed to not get all four points. Perhaps, Central Stags would feel lucky to get those 2 points after looking at how they batted in the powerplay.

