Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings, Match 12

Canterbury Kings registered their second consecutive win in Super Smash 2023-24 after they beat Otago Volts by 4 wickets on Wednesday. With that win, they have now jumped to second spot on the points table with 2 wins in 4 games.

The Kings continued their winning run, however, it wasn’t the case with the Volts. After losing the first three games, Otago Volts registered their first win against Auckland and would have wanted to carry on their winning momentum.

But, another defeat at the hands of Canterbury Kings on Wednesday meant they have slipped to the bottom of the table with a solitary win to their name in as many as five matches.

Wellington Firebirds affirms their supremacy at the top, having won 3 matches out of four, while Auckland Aces are at third with 1 win in 4 games. At four on the table lies Central Kings, who too have a solitary win in 4 matches, followed by Northern Districts with 1 win in 3 games.

Canterbury Kings put in another solid performance to register their second consecutive win in the tournament. Otago Volts batted first and scored 171 runs in the first innings but failed to chase it down. Opener Jake Gibson (0) and Dean Foxcroft (7) got out early, but Hamish Rutherford played a solid knock of 52 off 39 balls. He was given good support by Glenn Phillips, who contributed 38 off 30 balls.

The duo laid a good foundation, while Max Chu and Dale Phillips took on the responsibility to finish off well. They scored more than 60 runs in the last five overs and helped the team reach a respectable score. Max Chu played an unbeaten knock of 34 off 18 balls, while Dale Phillips amassed 32 off 16.

Zak Foulke was the pick of the bowlers from Canterbury Kings, who claimed 3 for 33. In pursuit of the target, Chad Bowes departed in the third over but Henry Nicholls gave the Kings a rock-solid start. He played an outstanding knock of 59 runs in 33 balls and was well supported by Cole McConchie, who contributed 39 off 31.

There were some hiccups during the innings but the Kings eventually managed to chase it down with 8 balls left in the innings.

