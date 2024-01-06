Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago Volts vs Northern Brave, Match 15

The Otago Volts leapfrogged Central Stags to reach the fourth position on the points table after beating Northern Brave by eight wickets at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. The Volts registered their second win in the tournament in their sixth game, whereas Northern Brave suffered their third loss on the trot.

With a solitary win in four games, Northern Brave are languishing at the bottom of the table, while Otago Volts are now fourth. Central Stags slips to fifth position. They too have just one win but are four points ahead of Otago Volts.

The top three spots are secured by Wellington Firebirds, Auckland Aces, and Canterbury Kings. Wellington Firebirds are ruling the points table with three wins in 5 matches. They have 14 points to their name.

They are closely followed by Auckland Aces at number two, who have two wins in five matches and 12 points overall. Canterbury Kings are in a brilliant form. They could have secured their third win in a row had rain not played a spoilsport. The Kings find themselves at number three with 12 points in their bag.

Otago Volts exhibits dominant victory over Northern Brave

Otago Volts put in a clinical performance over Northern Brave on Saturday and, thereby, earned four points. They restricted Northern Brave to just 128 runs in the first innings. Jacob Duffy produced a brilliant spell of four overs and took wickets at crucial moments in the game.

He finished with a brilliant spell of 4 for 19 in four overs. Seifert provided Northern Brave a good start but wickets kept falling on the other end. After 6.1 overs, Norther Brave had lost three wickets for 51 runs. Mitchell Santner provided some momentum by contributing 49 crucial runs off 34 balls but all the other batters that followed him in the batting line got out on single-digit scores.

Jake Gibson also supported Jacob brilliantly in the bowling department for Otago, picking three wickets for 19 runs in four overs. In reply to a low score, the first two wickets fell for the score of 50 inside the first eight overs.

But Dean Foxcroft (55 off 48) and Glenn Phillips (53 off 30) guided them home easily by stitching an unbeaten 72-run partnership for the third wicket.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App