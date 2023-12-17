Super Smash 2023/24 squad: Full list of Canterbury Kings players ft. Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry

The 19th edition of the Super Smash is set to get underway on December 19, 2023, and run till January 28, 2024. It will feature a total of six teams. Four teams are based in the North Island, while the South Island is represented by two sides.

The Canterbury Kings enter this season as strong contenders, having clinched the title in the inaugural 2005-06 Super Smash season. Despite finishing as runners-up five times - in 2008, 2011, 2020, 2021, and 2022, the Kings remain a force to be reckoned with.

In the 2022-23 edition finals, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Northern Braves. Captain Cole McConchie led the batting charge with a half-century, while Mitchell Santner made an impact with a three-wicket haul.

Overall, Chad Bowes emerged as the top scorer for the Kings and was the tournament's second-highest run-scorer. Leo Carter closely followed, securing the third spot with 305 runs. Zakary Foulkes spearheaded their bowling unit with an impressive tally of 12 wickets in seven games.

Heading into the upcoming season, McConchie continues to lead the team. He is supported by key players like Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, all part of the 2023 World Cup squad.

However, players like Latham, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, and Sodhi may miss some games due to their commitments in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh.

Ken McClure is set to open the innings, with Mitchell Hay, Jack Boyle, and Henry Shipley strengthening the middle order. Mitchell and Foulkes provide additional depth to their lineup.

Unfortunately, Matt Henry, who was recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the World Cup, is expected to miss some games for the Canterbury Kings.

The Kings kick off the season against the Auckland Aces in the curtain-raiser on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. With a blend of experienced players and promising talent, the Canterbury Kings are poised to make a strong statement in the Super Smash.

Canterbury Kings squad for Super Smash 2023/24:

Bevon Jacobs, Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cameron Paul, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (WK), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke