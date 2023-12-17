Super Smash 2023/24 squad: Full list of Northern Brave players ft. Kane Williamson and Tim Southee

Four-time champions Northern Brave will be eyeing their fifth title at the forthcoming 19th edition of the Super Smash 2023/24. This is New Zealand’s premier domestic T20 cricket tournament. Having won the previous season, Brave, the defending champions, will enter the tournament high on confidence.

Northern Brave will kick off their campaign on Friday, December 22, against the Central Stags at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Their second game of the tournament will also be against the Central Stags on December 27, only this time, they’ll lock horns at the Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North.

The Northern Brave have some of the finest international players in their ranks, such as Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, etc.

As New Zealand are currently touring Bangladesh for the ongoing multi-format series, many players won’t be able to participate in the opening contests of the Super Smash. The Brave will not have the services of Ish Sodhi, who is a part of the white-ball squad that’s set to face the Bangla Tigers.

The team will be captained by Jeet Raval, who led the side to a championship title in the 2022-23 season. In the summit clash last year, the Northern Brave faced the Cole McConchie-led Canterbury Kings.

Canterbury won the toss and opted to bat first. The Brave did a tremendous job by restricting the opposition batters to a chaseable total of 154/6. Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in four overs at an economy rate of 4.00 while conceding only 16 runs.

In the second innings, Tim Seifert’s half-century, followed by combined efforts from the top and middle-order batters helped the Brave chase down the target in 18 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Northern Brave squad for Super Smash 2023/24

Here is the complete list of Northern Brave players for the upcoming edition of the Super Smash:

Jeet Raval (c), Anurag Verma, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Matt Fisher, Peter Bocock (wk), Zak Gibson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Freddy Walker, Henry Cooper, Joe Walker, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Tim Pringle, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner