Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave (Updated) ft. Lockie Ferguson and Sean Solia

Auckland Aces registered their fourth win in Super Smash 2023-24 after registering a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Northern Brave on Friday. A combined bowling effort from Auckland helped them bundle out Braves for just 121 runs in the first innings.

Lockie Ferguson led the bowling attack wonderfully as he returned with sensational bowling figures of 4/14 runs in four overs. Ben Lister looked equally lethal with the ball, on the other hand, as he returned with an impressive spell of 1/7 in three overs.

Northern Braves lost first four wickets for just 29 runs on the board. Joe Carter (48 off 39) and Brett Hampton (25 off 21) helped the team reach past 100-run mark. However, once that partnership was broken, wickets continued to fall in quick succession as they finished on a below-par score.

In reply, Aces chased it down in just 16.3 overs, courtesy of some wonderfully ball-striking from Sean Solia. The Auckland opener blazed his way to an unbeaten knock of just 67 runs in just 42 balls, including three fours and five sixes.

Skipper Robert O’Donnell gave him decent support and finished unbeaten on 35 off 36 balls. With that win, Auckland Aces solidified their position at number two on the table with four wins in seven matches. Northern Brave, on the other hand, suffered their fifth loss in six six matches and thus, are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 HM Nicholls (CANT) 7 6 2 213 76* 53.25 144 147.91 - 2 - 27 4 3 D Cleaver (CD) 6 6 0 179 50 29.83 140 127.85 - 1 1 20 3 4 NF Kelly (WELL) 6 6 2 170 72* 42.5 128 132.81 - 1 - 15 6 5 WA Young (CD) 5 5 1 159 101* 39.75 115 138.26 1 1 - 15 5 6 FH Allen (AUCK) 3 3 1 154 78* 77 87 177.01 - 2 - 10 13 7 CE McConchie (CANT) 8 6 1 153 79* 30.6 111 137.83 - 1 1 12 8 8 JA Raval (ND) 6 6 0 148 62 24.66 110 134.54 - 2 1 17 3 9 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 7 6 1 143 55* 28.6 116 123.27 - 2 1 14 4 10 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 4 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 - 11 8

Tom Robinson is currently sitting at the top of the run-tally with 298 runs to his name in six matches. Henry Nicholls is closely following him at number two spot with 213 runs under his belt in seven games.

At number three is D Cleaver, who has managed to score 179 runs in six matches so far. He is followed by the likes of Nick Kelly (170), Will Young (159), and Finn Allen (154) at fourth, fifth, and sixth position, respectively.

C McConchie is placed at number seven with 153 runs to his name in eight games. J Ravan finds himself at number eight spot with 148 runs in six matches, while D Foxcroft takes the ninth spot.

Foxcroft has 143 runs in seven games at an average of 28.60. Martin Guptill rounds off the top-10 with 139 runs in just four games played this season.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BJ Small (CD) 6 5 98 16.2 1 144 12 4/22 12 8.81 8.16 1 - 2 L Delport (AUCK) 5 5 114 19 - 129 11 3/16 11.72 6.78 10.36 - - 3 PF Younghusband (WELL) 6 6 132 22 - 155 11 3/21 14.09 7.04 12 - - 4 DK Ferns (AUCK) 5 5 120 20 - 139 10 3/26 13.9 6.95 12 - - 5 NG Smith (WELL) 6 6 138 23 1 158 10 4/5 15.8 6.86 13.8 1 - 6 LV van Beek (WELL) 6 6 130 21.4 - 174 10 3/19 17.4 8.03 13 - - 7 BG Lister (AUCK) 5 5 105 17.3 - 121 9 4/26 13.44 6.91 11.66 1 - 8 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 8 6 134 22.2 - 151 9 3/33 16.77 6.76 14.88 - - 9 JR Lennox (CD) 6 5 102 17 - 129 8 4/15 16.12 7.58 12.75 1 - 10 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 7 5 102 17 - 134 8 3/19 16.75 7.88 12.75 - -

Bevon Small continues to sit at the top of the wickets-tally with 12 wickets in his bag from six matches. Louis Delport jumped to second spot after dishing out an impressive spell against Northern Brave. He now has 11 wickets to his name in five games, while Younghusband slips to number three with as many wickets in six matches.

Danru Ferns moves to number four position after picking up one wicket against Northern Brave on Friday. He has claimed 10 wickets in five matches this season. Nathan Smith is in the fifth place with 10 wickets in six matches.

Logan van Beek slips down two position to number sixth spot. He has managed to pick 10 wickets in six games this season.

Ben Lister’s impressive spell 1/7 against Northern Brave has helped him take him to number seven. He now has nine wickets in just five matches, while Zakary Foulkes is at eighth spot with as many wickets in eight games.

JR Lennox has eight wickets in six games and, currently, holds the ninth spot, while Otago Volts’ JM Gibson is languishing at 10th position with eight wickets under his belt.

