Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds (Updated) ft. Martin Guptill and Benjamin Lister

The 13th game of the Super Smash 2023-24 saw Auckland Aces going up against Wellington Firebirds on Thursday, January 4, at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland.

Wellington won the toss and elected to bowl. Finn Allen and Mattin Guptill provided a solid start to Auckland. Allen was dismissed after scoring a half-century, but Guptill continued wrecking havoc, scoring an unbeaten 85 off 52, including five fours and six sixes. Auckland posted a formidable total of 192-6. Ben Sears was the pick of the bowlers for Wellington, with 2-32 in three overs.

Wellington had a terrible start, losing half of their wickets before reaching the 100-run mark. Muhammad Abbas did some damage control with 32 off 38, but that was not enough. Wellington were eventually bundled out for 139 in 18.3 overs.

Benjamin Lister was the most successful bowler for Auckland, with 4-26 in 3.3 overs. Danru Ferns and Louis Delport picked up three wickets apiece. Guptill won the Player of the Match for his blistering innings.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 4 4 1 210 139 70 105 200 1 - 20 12 2 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 3 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 11 8 3 JA Raval (ND) 3 3 0 130 62 43.33 86 151.16 - 2 14 3 4 CE McConchie (CANT) 4 3 1 118 79* 59 80 147.5 - 1 9 8 5 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 3 3 1 113 93* 56.5 49 230.61 - 1 12 6 6 D Cleaver (CD) 3 3 0 100 47 33.33 77 129.87 - - 12 2 7 HD Rutherford (OTAGO) 5 4 0 97 52 24.25 71 136.61 - 1 12 2 8 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 3 3 1 89 54* 44.5 77 115.58 - 1 7 4 9 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 5 4 0 88 51 22 66 133.33 - 1 8 3 10 MJG Rippon (CANT) 4 3 2 83 58* 83 60 138.33 - 1 6 3

Tim Robinson is the leading run-scorer with 210 runs in four games at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 200.

Martin Guptil displaced Jeet Raval from second position after his match-winning knock. He has amassed 139 runs in three games at a strike rate of 156.17. Raval is third with 130 runs at an average of 43.33.

Cole McConchie has slipped to fourth, with 118 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 147.50. Doug Bracewell is the fifth-highest run-scorer, with 113 runs in three games at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 230.61.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 PF Younghusband (WELL) 4 4 15 - 100 9 3/21 11.11 6.66 10 - - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 3 3 12 - 85 8 3/26 10.62 7.08 9 - - 3 NG Smith (WELL) 4 4 15 1 88 8 4/5 11 5.86 11.25 1 - 4 L Delport (AUCK) 3 3 11 - 79 7 3/16 11.28 7.18 9.42 - - 5 BG Lister (AUCK) 3 3 10.3 - 83 7 4/26 11.85 7.9 9 1 - 6 JR Lennox (CD) 3 3 11 - 79 6 4/15 13.16 7.18 11 1 - 7 T Muller (OTAGO) 5 4 11 - 99 6 3/33 16.5 9 11 - - 8 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 3 3 10 - 66 5 2/17 13.2 6.6 12 - - 9 IG McPeake (WELL) 3 3 9.5 - 79 5 3/35 15.8 8.03 11.8 - - 10 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 4 3 12 - 89 5 3/33 17.8 7.41 14.4 - -

Peter Younghusband has jumped from second to first and is the leading wicket-taker in the Super Smash with nine wickets in four games at an average of 11.11.

Danru Ferns has moved to second from fifth after his three-wicket haul against Wellington. He has picked eight wickets in three games at an average of 10.62.

Nathan Smith has slipped to third from first with eight wickets. Louis Delport has made a big jump of six places and is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker. Benjamin Lister has also made a massive jump to fifth. Both Delport and Lister have picked up seven wickets apiece.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App