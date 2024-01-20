Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland vs Northern Districts (Updated) ft. Louis Delport and Jeet Raval

Auckland and Northern Districts faced each other in the 28th match of the ongoing Super Smash on January 20 at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The hosts grabbed a magnificent win by 44 runs in this encounter.

After winning the toss, Northern districts invited Auckland to bat first, with the hosts setting a target of 182 runs for visitors. Auckland openers George Worker and Sean Solia showed their power by playing good knocks of 33 runs in 22 balls and 21 runs in 13 balls, respectively.

Robert O'Donnell played a captain’s knock of 44 runs in 33 balls, with three fours and two sixes to his name. On the back of these knocks, Auckland posted 181 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

Tim Pringle was the pick of the bowlers for Northern Districts as he picked up crucial wickets of captain Robert O'Donnell and Cole Briggs, conceding only 23 runs in four overs.

Northern Districts were not able to showcase their game today as they lost their openers Katene Clarke and Henry Cooper very early. They could manage only 32 and five runs, respectively.

Captain Jeet Raval also had to return to the pavilion just by mustering only eight runs. Scott Kuggeleijn and Frederick Walker were able to score just 21 runs each.

The Auckland bowlers contributed well to the win as Danru Ferns dismissed three batsmen in four overs. Louis Delport also supported him well sending three batters back to the hut. Sean Solia took two wickets in his spell.

There have been some changes in the lists for most runs and wickets. Let us have a look at it:

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 D Cleaver (CD) 9 9 1 281 87* 35.12 213 131.92 - 2 1 31 5 3 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 9 8 2 231 55* 38.5 196 117.85 - 2 1 20 5 4 HM Nicholls (CANT) 8 7 2 222 76* 44.4 151 147.01 - 2 - 28 4 5 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 9 8 2 200 93* 33.33 99 202.02 - 1 - 16 13 6 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 8 8 3 192 54* 38.4 166 115.66 - 1 1 17 17 7 JA Raval (ND) 9 9 0 188 62 20.88 150 125.33 - 2 2 21 4 8 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 8 7 0 169 72 24.14 136 124.26 - 1 - 11 6 9 TC Bruce (CD) 8 8 2 168 63 28 127 132.28 - 1 - 15 6 10 NF Kelly (WELL) 8 8 2 184 72* 30.66 144 127.77 - 1 - 18 8

Tom Robinson of Wellington continues to be at the top position having scored 298 runs at a brilliant average of 59.60. Robert O’Donnell of Auckland is sixth on the list after scoring 192 runs in eight matches at an average of 38.40.

Jeet Raval secured the seventh position as he has scored 188 runs in nine matches at an average of 20.88. Dane Cleaver and Dean Foxcroft are second and third in the race of most runs list with 281 and 231 runs, respectively.

Henry Nicholls, who is in the fourth position, has played eight matches till now and scored 222 runs at an average of 44.40.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 1 DK Ferns (AUCK) 8 8 192 32 - 235 18 3/26 13.05 7.34 10.66 - 2 BJ Small (CD) 9 8 164 27.2 1 221 16 4/22 13.81 8.08 10.25 1 3 L Delport (AUCK) 8 8 186 31 - 211 14 3/16 15.07 6.8 13.28 - 4 BG Lister (AUCK) 8 8 174 29 1 186 13 4/15 15.23 7.33 12.46 1 5 JR Lennox (CD) 9 8 162 27 - 198 13 4/15 15.23 7.33 12.46 1 6 PF Younghusband (WELL) 8 8 162 27 - 185 12 3/21 15.41 6.85 13.5 - 7 LV van Beek (WELL) 8 8 177 29.3 - 251 12 3/19 20.91 8.5 14.75 - 8 NG Smith (WELL) 8 8 180 30 1 189 11 4/5 17.18 6.3 16.36 1 9 W O'Rourke (CANT) 8 7 138 23 - 181 10 4/23 18.1 7.86 13.8 1 10 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 9 7 144 24 - 194 10 3/19 19.4 8.08 14.4 -

Danru Ferns of Auckland, with 18 wickets in his bag, is at the top of the charts after playing eight matches. BJ Small is next with 16 wickets to his name in nine matches.

Apart from Ferns, two more Auckland players, Delport and Lister, are in the top five securing third and fourth place with 14 and 13 scalps to their name, respectively. JR Lennox, at number five, has played nine matches and sent 13 batters back to the pavilion.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App