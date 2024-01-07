Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces (Updated) ft. Finn Allen and Louis Delport

The 16th match of the Super Smash 2023-24 was played between the Canterbury Kings and the Auckland Aces. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch hosted this exciting encounter.

The Auckland Aces won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Canterbury Kings lost both their openers on single-digit scores. Daryl Mitchell, batting at four, held the innings nicely but lacked support from the other end.

Mitchell kept going strong and brought up his fifty. He remained unbeaten on 57 and Michael Rippon’s run-a-ball 25 to go with a cameo from Zakary Foulkes (13*) helped the Kings post 140 on the board. The Aces picked up five wickets in total, with Louis Delport finishing with two.

Chasing 141, Finn Allen led the charge at the top of the order. He played some fantastic shots and gave the Aces a solid start. He stitched a brilliant 118-run stand for the second wicket along with Mark Chapman who scored a well-composed 32-ball 38.

Allen hit five boundaries and six maximums to remain unbeaten on 78 off 46 balls and guide his side across the line with eight wickets in hand. The Aces chased down the total in just 15.2 overs and completely outplayed the Kings.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 4 4 1 210 139 70 105 200 1 - 20 12 2 FH Allen (AUCK) 3 3 1 154 78* 77 87 177.01 - 2 10 13 3 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 6 5 1 143 55* 35.75 114 125.43 - 2 14 4 4 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 4 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 11 8 5 JA Raval (ND) 4 4 0 130 62 32.5 88 147.72 - 2 14 3 6 CE McConchie (CANT) 6 4 1 126 79* 42 90 140 - 1 9 8 7 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 4 3 1 113 93* 56.5 49 230.61 - 1 12 6 8 MJG Rippon (CANT) 6 4 2 108 58* 54 85 127.05 - 1 7 3 9 D Cleaver (CD) 4 4 0 100 47 25 80 125 - - 12 2 10 HD Rutherford (OTAGO) 6 5 0 100 52 20 79 126.58 - 1 12 2

Tim Robinson of Wellington Firebirds is the leading run-scorer in the Super Smash 2023-24. He has scored 210 runs in four games at an average of 70 and sits at the top of the most runs list.

Finn Allen has jumped to the second spot after his match-winning knock against the Kings. Opening the batting for the Auckland Aces, Allen scored 78* off 46 balls to help his side chase down 140 comfortably. He has now taken his runs tally to 154 in three outings.

Dean Foxcroft of Otago Volts has slipped to the third spot. He has scored 143 runs in five innings and averages 35.75 with the bat in the competition.

Martin Guptill of Auckland Aces didn’t bat in their win over the Kings. As a result, he couldn’t add more to his runs tally of 139 and sits fourth in the most runs list.

Jeet Raval of Northern Districts has scored 130 runs in four matches and has slipped to the fifth position in the most runs list after the conclusion of match 16.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Delport (AUCK) 4* 4 90 15 - 99 9 3/16 11 6.6 10 - - 2 PF Younghusband (WELL) 4 4 90 15 - 100 9 3/21 11.11 6.66 10 - - 3 DK Ferns (AUCK) 4* 4 96 16 - 108 9 3/26 12 6.75 10.66 - - 4 NG Smith (WELL) 4 4 90 15 1 88 8 4/5 11 5.86 11.25 1 - 5 BG Lister (AUCK) 4* 4 87 14.3 - 114 8 4/26 14.25 7.86 10.87 1 - 6 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 6 4 78 13 - 94 7 3/19 13.42 7.23 11.14 - - 7 T Muller (OTAGO) 6 5 84 14 - 114 7 3/33 16.28 8.14 12 - - 8 JR Lennox (CD) 4 3 66 11 - 79 6 4/15 13.16 7.18 11 1 - 9 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 6* 4 84 14 - 101 6 3/33 16.83 7.21 14 - - 10 IG McPeake (WELL) 3 3 59 9.5 - 79 5 3/35 15.8 8.03 11.8 - -

Louis Delport registered figures of 2/20 for the Auckland Aces against the Canterbury Kings. He has taken his wickets tally to nine in four games at an average of 11 and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Peter Younghusband of Wellington Firebirds has slipped to the second spot. He also has nine wickets to his name and averages 11.11 with the ball in the Super Smash 2023-24.

Danru Ferns of Auckland Aces grabbed a scalp in their win over the Kings and now has nine to his name. He follows Younghusband as he has an average of 12.

Nathan Smith of the Firebirds and Ben Lister of the Aces have eight wickets each and follow Ferns in the most wickets list.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App