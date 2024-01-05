Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canterbury Kings vs Central Districts (Updated) ft. Cole McConchie and Jayden Lennox

The 14th match in Super Smash 2023-24 between Canterbury and Central Districts ended in no result after 4.5 overs of play due to heavy rain in Christchurch.

After losing the toss, Central Districts were tasked to bat first. In no time, they collapsed to 21/4 in 4.5 overs before rain halted play. Matt Henry was the wrecker-in-chief with two wickets. William ORourke and Michael Rae picked one wicket each.

Will Young (2), Bayley Wiggins (8), Dane Cleaver (0), and Josh Clarkson (6) were the four batters to go back to the pavilion for Districts.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 4 4 1 210 139 70 105 200 1 - 20 12 2 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 3 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 11 8 3 JA Raval (ND) 3 3 0 130 62 43.33 86 151.16 - 2 14 3 4 CE McConchie (CANT) 5 3 1 118 79* 59 80 147.5 - 1 9 8 5 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 4 3 1 113 93* 56.5 49 230.61 - 1 12 6 6 D Cleaver (CD) 4 4 0 100 47 25 80 125 - - 12 2 7 HD Rutherford (OTAGO) 5 4 0 97 52 24.25 71 136.61 - 1 12 2 8 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 3 3 1 89 54* 44.5 77 115.58 - 1 7 4 9 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 5 4 0 88 51 22 66 133.33 - 1 8 3 10 MJG Rippon (CANT) 5 3 2 83 58* 83 60 138.33 - 1 6 3

Wellington's in-form batter Tim Robinson holds the top position in the run-scoring charts with 210 runs from four innings. Auckland opener Martin Guptill continues to stay at the second rank with 139 runs.

Northern Knights skipper Jeet Raval maintained his third slot with 130 runs at an average of 43.33. Canterbury's Cole McConchie (118), Districts batters Doug Bracewell (113), and Dane Cleaver (100) sustained the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks, respectively.

Otago's Hamish Rutherford (97), Auckland's Robert O'Donnell (89), Otago's Dean Foxcroft (88), and Canterbury's Michael Rippon (83) retained their seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 PF Younghusband (WELL) 4 4 15 - 100 9 3/21 11.11 6.66 10 - - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 3 3 12 - 85 8 3/26 10.62 7.08 9 - - 3 NG Smith (WELL) 4 4 15 1 88 8 4/5 11 5.86 11.25 1 - 4 L Delport (AUCK) 3 3 11 - 79 7 3/16 11.28 7.18 9.42 - - 5 BG Lister (AUCK) 3 3 10.3 - 83 7 4/26 11.85 7.9 9 1 - 6 JR Lennox (CD) 4 3 11 - 79 6 4/15 13.16 7.18 11 1 - 7 T Muller (OTAGO) 5 4 11 - 99 6 3/33 16.5 9 11 - - 8 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 3 3 10 - 66 5 2/17 13.2 6.6 12 - - 9 IG McPeake (WELL) 3 3 9.5 - 79 5 3/35 15.8 8.03 11.8 - - 10 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 5 3 12 - 89 5 3/33 17.8 7.41 14.4 - -

Wellington leg-spinner Peter Younghusband continues to lead the wickets standings with nine scalps. Danru Ferns, the Auckland pacer, retained his second spot with eight scalps at an average of 10.62.

Wellington pacer Nathan Smith maintained his third rank with eight wickets, averaging 11. Auckland left-arm spinner Louis Delport holds his fourth slot with seven wickets at 11.28. His colleague Ben Lister picked up seven wickets at an average of 11.85 to claim the fifth spot.

Jayden Lennox (6) and Travis Muller (6) sustained the sixth and seventh positions at 13.16 and 16.5. Scott Kuggeleijn (5), Ian McPeake (5), and Zakary Foulkes (5) clung to eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at 13.2, 15.8, and 17.8, respectively.

