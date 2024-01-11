After Wellington Firebirds lost the toss and were asked to bat first, Nick Greenwood (4) and Muhammad Abbas (1) were dismissed early. However, Tim Robinson stitched together a 94-run stand for the second wicket with captain Nick Kelly.

Robinson went on to top score with 86 runs off 46 balls with the aid of 10 fours and three sixes. Kelly gave substantial support, scoring 72 off 48 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes in the process. But Michael Bracewell (4) and keeper-batter Callum McLachlan (9) couldn't sustain the momentum in the death overs.

Eventually, the Firebirds posted a formidable total of 184/5 in 20 overs. Medium pacer Angus McKenzie scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding just 15 runs in three overs. Zakary Foulkes and William ORourke picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, Canterbury Kings opener Chad Bowes was dismissed for just six runs. Tom Lathan (44) and Henry Nicholls (41) then forged a 64-run stand for the second wicket. However, they kept losing wickets in the next few overs as they collapsed from 70/1 in 7.2 overs to 145/7 in 17.5 overs.

Ultimately, Canterbury Kings could manage only 163/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 21 runs. Pacer Logan van Beek bagged two wickets, with spinner Michael Bracewell also claiming two important wickets. Michael Snedden and Peter Younghusband picked up one wicket apiece.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 HM Nicholls (CANT) 7 6 2 213 76* 53.25 144 147.91 - 2 - 27 4 3 D Cleaver (CD) 6 6 0 179 50 29.83 140 127.85 - 1 1 20 3 4 NF Kelly (WELL) 6 6 2 170 72* 42.5 128 132.81 - 1 - 15 6 5 WA Young (CD) 5 5 1 159 101* 39.75 115 138.26 1 1 - 15 5 6 FH Allen (AUCK) 3 3 1 154 78* 77 87 177.01 - 2 - 10 13 7 CE McConchie (CANT) 8 6 1 153 79* 30.6 111 137.83 - 1 1 12 8 8 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 7 6 1 143 55* 28.6 116 123.27 - 2 1 14 4 9 JA Raval (ND) 5 5 0 142 62 28.4 105 135.23 - 2 1 16 3 10 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 4 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 - 11 8

Wellington opener Tim Robinson consolidated his pole position in the batting standings, accumulating 298 runs from six innings. Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls moved one spot up to secure the second spot with 213 runs.

Stags' in-form batter Dane Cleaver slid one spot down to the third position with 179 runs. Wellington opener Nick Kelly (170) propelled from 15th to fourth spot. Will Young (159) descended one slot to secure the fifth spot.

Finn Allen (154), Cole McConchie (153), Dean Foxcroft (143), Jeet Raval (142), and Martin Guptill (139) slipped one position apiece to occupy sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BJ Small (CD) 6 5 98 16.2 1 144 12 4/22 12 8.81 8.16 1 - 2 PF Younghusband (WELL) 6 6 132 22 - 155 11 3/21 14.09 7.04 12 - - 3 NG Smith (WELL) 6 6 138 23 1 158 10 4/5 15.8 6.86 13.8 1 - 4 LV van Beek (WELL) 6 6 130 21.4 - 174 10 3/19 17.4 8.03 13 - - 5 L Delport (AUCK) 4 4 90 15 - 99 9 3/16 11 6.6 10 - - 6 DK Ferns (AUCK) 4 4 96 16 - 108 9 3/26 12 6.75 10.66 - - 7 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 8 6 134 22.2 - 151 9 3/33 16.77 6.76 14.88 - - 8 BG Lister (AUCK) 4 4 87 14.3 - 114 8 4/26 14.25 7.86 10.87 1 - 9 JR Lennox (CD) 6 5 102 17 - 129 8 4/15 16.12 7.58 12.75 1 - 10 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 7 5 102 17 - 134 8 3/19 16.75 7.88 12.75 - -

Central Stags pacer Bevan Small scalped 12 wickets to hold the top spot in the wickets standings. Wellington pacer Peter Younghusband moved one spot up to make it to the second rank with 11 scalps.

Nathan Smith, the Wellington pacer, slid one spot down to the third slot with 10 scalps at 15.8. His teammate Logan van Beek (10) climbed up from 10th to fourth rank at 17.4. Louis Delport (9) and Danru Ferns (9) slipped one slot each to the fifth and sixth positions at 11 and 12 respectively.

Zakary Foulkes (9) held on to the seventh rank at an average of 16.77. Ben Lister (8) descended from sixth to eighth rank, averaging 14.25. Jayden Lennox (8) and Jake Gibson (8) glided one position down to secure the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 16.12 and 16.75, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App