Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Stags vs Otago Volts ft. Will Young and Bevan Small

Central Stags earned their second win in the Super Smash 2023-24 after beating Otago Volts by 52 runs on Wednesday (January 10) at McLean Park in Napier.

Will Young produced a masterclass unbeaten knock of 101 runs in 63 balls to help his team put on a big score of 187 runs in the first innings. Cleaver provided him valuable support as he amassed 50 off just 33 deliveries.

Ajaz Patel and Bevan Small ran through Otago Volts’ batting line-up in the second innings and bundled them out for just 135 runs. Ajaz Patel starred with the ball for Central Stags as he returned with sensational bowling figures of 4/24 in four overs. Bevan Small too bowled great lengths and picked three wickets for just 19 runs in his spell of three overs.

With that win, Central Stags leapfrogged Otago Volts to take the fourth spot on the points table, while Otago Volts moved down to fifth.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 5 5 1 212 139 53 113 187.61 1 - - 20 12 2 D Cleaver (CD) 6 6 0 179 50 29.83 140 127.85 - 1 1 20 3 3 HM Nicholls (CANT) 6 5 2 172 76* 57.33 118 145.76 - 2 - 24 2 4 WA Young (CD) 5 5 1 159 101* 39.75 115 138.26 1 1 - 15 5 5 FH Allen (AUCK) 3 3 1 154 78* 77 87 177.01 - 2 - 10 13 6 CE McConchie (CANT) 7 5 1 143 79* 35.75 102 140.19 - 1 1 11 8 7 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 7 6 1 143 55* 28.6 116 123.27 - 2 1 14 4 8 JA Raval (ND) 5 5 0 142 62 28.4 105 135.23 - 2 1 16 3 9 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 4 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 - 11 8 10 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 6 5 1 139 93* 34.75 66 210.6 - 1 - 14 7

T Robinson is sitting at number one spot in the most-runs tally with 212 runs in five games. D Cleaver scored a fifty against Otago Volts which helped him reach the second spot with 179 runs in five matches. Following closely is Henry Nicholls, who has scored 172 runs with an impressive average of 57.33.

Will Young’s century against Otago Volts on Wednesday has helped him climb to number four on the list with 159 runs under his belt in five matches.

Finn Allen moved down to number five. He has played only three games and has managed to score 154 runs at an average of 77. The likes of Cole McChonchie and Foxcroft take the sixth and seventh spot on the list, having scored 143 runs each this season.

Martin Guptill further slipped down to number nine with 139 runs to his name in four games, while the 10th spot is currently held by Doug Bracewell. He has managed to score 139 runs in six matches so far this season.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BJ Small (CD) 6 5 98 16.2 1 144 12 4/22 12 8.81 8.16 1 - 2 NG Smith (WELL) 5 5 114 19 1 121 10 4/5 12.1 6.36 11.4 1 - 3 PF Younghusband (WELL) 5 5 114 19 - 126 10 3/21 12.6 6.63 11.4 - - 4 L Delport (AUCK) 4 4 90 15 - 99 9 3/16 11 6.6 10 - - 5 DK Ferns (AUCK) 4 4 96 16 - 108 9 3/26 12 6.75 10.66 - - 6 BG Lister (AUCK) 4 4 87 14.3 - 114 8 4/26 14.25 7.86 10.87 1 - 7 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 7 5 110 18.2 - 122 8 3/33 15.25 6.65 13.75 - - 8 JR Lennox (CD) 6 5 102 17 - 129 8 4/15 16.12 7.58 12.75 1 - 9 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 7 5 102 17 - 134 8 3/19 16.75 7.88 12.75 - - 10 LV van Beek (WELL) 5 5 106 17.4 - 143 8 3/19 17.87 8.09 13.25 - -

Following his outstanding spell of 3/19 against Otago Volts, Bevan Small has surpassed NG Smith to take the number one position in the wickets tally. He now has 12 wickets to his name in six matches, while Smith comes down to second spot with 10 wickets under his belt.

The likes of Peter Younghusband (10), Louis Delport (9), and Danru Ferns (9) are now in third, fourth, and fifth position, respectively.

Jayden Lennox of Central Stags picked up one wicket and took the eighth spot in the list. JM Gibson also claimed one wicket on Wednesday and secured the ninth position. Both Lennox and Gibson now have eight wickets each this season.

