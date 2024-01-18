Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Districts vs Canterbury (Updated) ft. Chad Bowes and William O’Rourke

Northern Districts faced Canterbury in the 26th match of Super Smash 2023-24 on Thursday, January 18, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Northern Districts won the toss and elected to bowl.

Chad Bowes and Tom Latham provided a solid start to Canterbury and added 127 runs for the first wicket. Latham slammed 62 off 39, while Bowes emerged as the highest scorer, with 85 runs off 43 deliveries.

Bevon Jacobs scored 36 runs off 13 deliveries and provided the finishing touch. Canterbury posted a total of 228 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. It was the second-highest total of the season.

Brett Hampton was the pick of the bowlers for the Nothern Districts and took two wickets for 61 runs in four overs. Neil Wagner, Kristian Clarke, and Tim Pringle picked one wicket each.

In response, Northern Districts lost four wickets for just 25 runs. Only four batters managed to make a double-digit score for the Northern Districts. They could make only 138 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 90 runs.

William O’Rourke was the most successful bowler for Canterbury and took four wickets for 23 runs. He won the Player of the Match award for this performance.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 D Cleaver (CD) 8 8 1 279 87* 39.85 200 139.5 - 2 1 31 5 3 HM Nicholls (CANT) 8 7 2 222 76* 44.4 151 147.01 - 2 - 28 4 4 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 8 7 2 189 55* 37.8 164 115.24 - 2 1 16 4 5 NF Kelly (WELL) 8 8 2 184 72* 30.66 144 127.77 - 1 - 18 6 6 JA Raval (ND) 8 8 0 180 62 22.5 140 128.57 - 2 2 20 4 7 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 8 7 2 170 93* 34 79 215.18 - 1 - 14 11 8 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 8 7 0 169 72 24.14 136 124.26 - 1 - 11 8 9 WA Young (CD) 6 6 1 166 101* 33.2 126 131.74 1 1 - 15 5 10 CE McConchie (CANT) 9 7 1 165 79* 27.5 119 138.65 - 1 1 13 8

Tim Robinson is just two runs short of scoring 300 runs this season and is the leading run-scorer. He has a batting average of 59.60 and a strike rate of 187.42.

Dane Cleaver is second on this list and has amassed 279 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.85. Henry Nicholls is the third-highest run-scorer and has made 222 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147.01.

Dean Foxcroft ranks fourth on the list with 189 runs in seven innings at an average of 37.80. Nick Kelly is ranked fifth and has scored 184 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 127.77.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BJ Small (CD) 2023-2024 8 7 140 23.2 1 192 16 4/22 12 8.22 8.75 1 - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 168 28 - 208 15 3/26 13.86 7.42 11.2 - - 3 BG Lister (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 150 25 - 167 12 4/26 13.91 6.68 12.5 1 - 4 PF Younghusband (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 162 27 - 185 12 3/21 15.41 6.85 13.5 - - 5 LV van Beek (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 177 29.3 - 251 12 3/19 20.91 8.5 14.75 - - 6 L Delport (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 162 27 - 182 11 3/16 16.54 6.74 14.72 - - 7 JR Lennox (CD) 2023-2024 8 7 144 24 - 185 11 4/15 16.81 7.7 13.09 1 - 8 NG Smith (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 180 30 1 189 11 4/5 17.18 6.3 16.36 1 - 9 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 2023-2024 8 7 138 23 - 181 10 4/23 18.1 7.86 13.8 1 - 10 T Muller (OTAGO) 2023-2024 9 7 158 26.2 - 174 9 3/33 19.33 6.6 17.55 - -

Bevan Small is the leading wicket-taker and has taken 16 wickets in seven innings at an average of 12. With 15 wickets in seven appearances, Danru Ferns is second on the list at an average of 13.86.

Ben Lister, Peter Younghusband, and Logan van Beek are in the next three positions, with 12 wickets each.

