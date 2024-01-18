Cricket
  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Super Smash 2023
  • Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Districts vs Canterbury (Updated) ft. Chad Bowes and William O’Rourke

Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Districts vs Canterbury (Updated) ft. Chad Bowes and William O’Rourke

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 18, 2024 16:22 IST
Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers
Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers

Northern Districts faced Canterbury in the 26th match of Super Smash 2023-24 on Thursday, January 18, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Northern Districts won the toss and elected to bowl.

Chad Bowes and Tom Latham provided a solid start to Canterbury and added 127 runs for the first wicket. Latham slammed 62 off 39, while Bowes emerged as the highest scorer, with 85 runs off 43 deliveries.

Bevon Jacobs scored 36 runs off 13 deliveries and provided the finishing touch. Canterbury posted a total of 228 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. It was the second-highest total of the season.

Brett Hampton was the pick of the bowlers for the Nothern Districts and took two wickets for 61 runs in four overs. Neil Wagner, Kristian Clarke, and Tim Pringle picked one wicket each.

In response, Northern Districts lost four wickets for just 25 runs. Only four batters managed to make a double-digit score for the Northern Districts. They could make only 138 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 90 runs.

William O’Rourke was the most successful bowler for Canterbury and took four wickets for 23 runs. He won the Player of the Match award for this performance.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerSpanMatInnsNORunsHSAveSR1005004s6s
1TB Robinson (WELL)66129813959.6159187.4211-3015
2D Cleaver (CD)88127987*39.85200139.5-21315
3HM Nicholls (CANT)87222276*44.4151147.01-2-284
4D Foxcroft (OTAGO)87218955*37.8164115.24-21164
5NF Kelly (WELL)88218472*30.66144127.77-1-186
6JA Raval (ND)8801806222.5140128.57-22204
7DAJ Bracewell (CD)87217093*3479215.18-1-1411
8Muhammad Abbas (WELL)8701697224.14136124.26-1-118
9WA Young (CD)661166101*33.2126131.7411-155
10CE McConchie (CANT)97116579*27.5119138.65-11138

Tim Robinson is just two runs short of scoring 300 runs this season and is the leading run-scorer. He has a batting average of 59.60 and a strike rate of 187.42.

Dane Cleaver is second on this list and has amassed 279 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.85. Henry Nicholls is the third-highest run-scorer and has made 222 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147.01.

Dean Foxcroft ranks fourth on the list with 189 runs in seven innings at an average of 37.80. Nick Kelly is ranked fifth and has scored 184 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 127.77.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerSpanMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1BJ Small (CD)2023-20248714023.21192164/22128.228.751-
2DK Ferns (AUCK)2023-20247716828-208153/2613.867.4211.2--
3BG Lister (AUCK)2023-20247715025-167124/2613.916.6812.51-
4PF Younghusband (WELL)2023-20248816227-185123/2115.416.8513.5--
5LV van Beek (WELL)2023-20248817729.3-251123/1920.918.514.75--
6L Delport (AUCK)2023-20247716227-182113/1616.546.7414.72--
7JR Lennox (CD)2023-20248714424-185114/1516.817.713.091-
8NG Smith (WELL)2023-202488180301189114/517.186.316.361-
9ZGF Foulkes (CANT)2023-20248713823-181104/2318.17.8613.81-
10T Muller (OTAGO)2023-20249715826.2-17493/3319.336.617.55--

Bevan Small is the leading wicket-taker and has taken 16 wickets in seven innings at an average of 12. With 15 wickets in seven appearances, Danru Ferns is second on the list at an average of 13.86.

Ben Lister, Peter Younghusband, and Logan van Beek are in the next three positions, with 12 wickets each.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...