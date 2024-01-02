Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds (Updated) ft. Jeet Raval and Nathan Smith

Wellington Firebirds secured a 23-run win over Northern Knights in the 11th game of Super Smash 2023-24 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

After opting to bat first, Wellington posted a dominating total of 177/8 in 20 overs. Opener Tom Blundell made his first appearance in this season and top-scored with 71 off 39 with seven fours and four sixes.

Neil Wagner scalped three wickets, conceding 17 runs in his four-over spell. He was well supported by Brett Hampton and Tim Pringle, who picked two wickets apiece.

In the chase, the Knights lost half their side for just 58 runs in 8.5 overs. Captain Jeet Raval showed a bit of resistance, scoring 62 off 42. However, other batters faltered badly, scoring just 154/8 in 20 overs.

Peter Younghusband scalped a three-wicket haul conceding 21 runs in four overs. Nathan Smith bagged two wickets with the other three bowlers picking up a wicket each.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 3 3 1 189 139 94.5 91 207.69 1 - 17 11 2 JA Raval (ND) 3 3 0 130 62 43.33 86 151.16 - 2 14 3 3 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 3 3 1 113 93* 56.5 49 230.61 - 1 12 6 4 D Cleaver (CD) 3 3 0 100 47 33.33 77 129.87 - - 12 2 5 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 2 2 1 89 54* 89 76 117.1 - 1 7 4 6 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 4 3 0 81 51 27 59 137.28 - 1 7 3 7 CE McConchie (CANT) 3 2 1 79 79* 79 49 161.22 - 1 4 8 8 TA Blundell (WELL) 1 1 0 71 71 71 39 182.05 - 1 7 4 9 MJG Rippon (CANT) 3 2 1 71 58* 71 45 157.77 - 1 6 3 10 NF Kelly (WELL) 3 3 1 68 48 34 50 136 - - 7 1

Wellington batter Tim Robinson amassed 189 runs to stay on top of the batting rankings. Northern Knights batter Jeet Raval propelled from eighth to second rank, accumulating 130 runs.

Doug Bracewell slid to the third position with 113 runs from three games. His colleague Dane Cleaver scored 100 runs to slip from third to fourth rank.

Robert O'Donnell (89), Dean Foxcroft (81), and Cole McConchie (79) descended one spot each to occupy fifth, sixth and seventh positions. Tom Blundell, Wellington batter, played his first game of the season to make it to the eighth rank, racking up 71 runs.

Michael Rippon (71) slipped from eighth to 10th spot, averaging 71. On the other hand, Nick Kelly glided from ninth to 10th position with 68 runs.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 3 3 11 1 57 8 4/5 7.12 5.18 8.25 1 - 2 PF Younghusband (WELL) 3 3 11 - 65 8 3/21 8.12 5.9 8.25 - - 3 JR Lennox (CD) 3 3 11 - 79 6 4/15 13.16 7.18 11 1 - 4 DK Ferns (AUCK) 2 2 8 - 59 5 3/30 11.8 7.37 9.6 - - 5 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 3 3 10 - 66 5 2/17 13.2 6.6 12 - - 6 IG McPeake (WELL) 3 3 9.5 - 79 5 3/35 15.8 8.03 11.8 - - 7 BJ Small (CD) 3 3 9.2 - 103 5 3/46 20.6 11.03 11.2 - - 8 L Delport (AUCK) 2 2 7 - 52 4 3/16 13 7.42 10.5 - - 9 T Muller (OTAGO) 4 3 8 - 71 4 3/33 17.75 8.87 12 - - 10 LV van Beek (WELL) 3 3 10.4 - 89 4 3/19 22.25 8.34 16 - -

Wellington pacer Nathan Smith continues to hold the pole position in the bowling standings with eight scalps, averaging 7.12. His colleague Peter Younghusband moved one spot up to secure the second rank with eight scalps at an average of 8.12.

Jayden Lennox slipped one position to occupy the third rank with six wickets. Auckland's Danru Ferns (5) retained his fourth position at 11.8. Knights' Scott Kuggeleijn (5) climbed one rank up to hold the fifth rank at 13.2.

Ian McPeake (5) surged one position to hold the sixth rank at 15.8. Bevan Small (5) slipped from fifth to seventh rank at 20.6. Louis Delport (4) and Travis Muller (4) maintained their eighth and ninth ranks at 13 and 17.75. Logan van Beek (4) moved from 12th to 10th rank at 22.25.

