Cricket
  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Super Smash 2023
  • Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds (Updated) ft. Jeet Raval and Nathan Smith

Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds (Updated) ft. Jeet Raval and Nathan Smith

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 02, 2024 14:46 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Super Smash
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Super Smash

Wellington Firebirds secured a 23-run win over Northern Knights in the 11th game of Super Smash 2023-24 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

After opting to bat first, Wellington posted a dominating total of 177/8 in 20 overs. Opener Tom Blundell made his first appearance in this season and top-scored with 71 off 39 with seven fours and four sixes.

Neil Wagner scalped three wickets, conceding 17 runs in his four-over spell. He was well supported by Brett Hampton and Tim Pringle, who picked two wickets apiece.

In the chase, the Knights lost half their side for just 58 runs in 8.5 overs. Captain Jeet Raval showed a bit of resistance, scoring 62 off 42. However, other batters faltered badly, scoring just 154/8 in 20 overs.

Peter Younghusband scalped a three-wicket haul conceding 21 runs in four overs. Nathan Smith bagged two wickets with the other three bowlers picking up a wicket each.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR100504s6s
1TB Robinson (WELL)33118913994.591207.691-1711
2JA Raval (ND)3301306243.3386151.16-2143
3DAJ Bracewell (CD)33111393*56.549230.61-1126
4D Cleaver (CD)3301004733.3377129.87--122
5RR O'Donnell (AUCK)2218954*8976117.1-174
6D Foxcroft (OTAGO)43081512759137.28-173
7CE McConchie (CANT)3217979*7949161.22-148
8TA Blundell (WELL)11071717139182.05-174
9MJG Rippon (CANT)3217158*7145157.77-163
10NF Kelly (WELL)33168483450136--71

Wellington batter Tim Robinson amassed 189 runs to stay on top of the batting rankings. Northern Knights batter Jeet Raval propelled from eighth to second rank, accumulating 130 runs.

Doug Bracewell slid to the third position with 113 runs from three games. His colleague Dane Cleaver scored 100 runs to slip from third to fourth rank.

Robert O'Donnell (89), Dean Foxcroft (81), and Cole McConchie (79) descended one spot each to occupy fifth, sixth and seventh positions. Tom Blundell, Wellington batter, played his first game of the season to make it to the eighth rank, racking up 71 runs.

Michael Rippon (71) slipped from eighth to 10th spot, averaging 71. On the other hand, Nick Kelly glided from ninth to 10th position with 68 runs.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversMDRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1NG Smith (WELL)331115784/57.125.188.251-
2PF Younghusband (WELL)3311-6583/218.125.98.25--
3JR Lennox (CD)3311-7964/1513.167.18111-
4DK Ferns (AUCK)228-5953/3011.87.379.6--
5SC Kuggeleijn (ND)3310-6652/1713.26.612--
6IG McPeake (WELL)339.5-7953/3515.88.0311.8--
7BJ Small (CD)339.2-10353/4620.611.0311.2--
8L Delport (AUCK)227-5243/16137.4210.5--
9T Muller (OTAGO)438-7143/3317.758.8712--
10LV van Beek (WELL)3310.4-8943/1922.258.3416--

Wellington pacer Nathan Smith continues to hold the pole position in the bowling standings with eight scalps, averaging 7.12. His colleague Peter Younghusband moved one spot up to secure the second rank with eight scalps at an average of 8.12.

Jayden Lennox slipped one position to occupy the third rank with six wickets. Auckland's Danru Ferns (5) retained his fourth position at 11.8. Knights' Scott Kuggeleijn (5) climbed one rank up to hold the fifth rank at 13.2.

Ian McPeake (5) surged one position to hold the sixth rank at 15.8. Bevan Small (5) slipped from fifth to seventh rank at 20.6. Louis Delport (4) and Travis Muller (4) maintained their eighth and ninth ranks at 13 and 17.75. Logan van Beek (4) moved from 12th to 10th rank at 22.25.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...