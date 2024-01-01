Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces (Updated) ft. Robert O’Donnell and Travis Muller

Otago Volts registered a three-wicket win over Auckland Aces in the 10th game of Super Smash 2023-24 at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Otago won the toss and asked Auckland to bat first. Captain Robert O'Donnell smacked a 35-run knock off 38 balls. However, other batters couldn't join the party as they posted a total of 151/9 in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Travis Muller scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 33 runs in his four-over spell. Jake Gibson played a supportive role, picking up three wickets. Other bowlers bagged a wicket apiece.

In the chase, Otago's top-order started well after losing Jake Gibson for a two-ball duck. Hamish Rutherford (32) and Dean Foxcroft (51) stitched a 42-run stand for the second wicket. Despite losing multiple wickets in the middle overs, Ollie White (22*) and Travis Muller (17*) sealed the deal in 19.4 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 2 2 1 169 139 169 80 211.25 1 - 14 11 2 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 3 3 1 113 93* 56.5 49 230.61 - 1 12 6 3 D Cleaver (CD) 3 3 0 100 47 33.33 77 129.87 - - 12 2 4 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 2 2 1 89 54* 89 76 117.1 - 1 7 4 5 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 4 3 0 81 51 27 59 137.28 - 1 7 3 6 CE McConchie (CANT) 3 2 1 79 79* 79 49 161.22 - 1 4 8 7 MJG Rippon (CANT) 3 2 1 71 58* 71 45 157.77 - 1 6 3 8 JA Raval (ND) 2 2 0 68 52 34 44 154.54 - 1 6 2 9 NF Kelly (WELL) 2 2 1 59 48 59 40 147.5 - - 7 1 10 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 4 3 0 58 56 19.33 36 161.11 - 1 6 3

Wellington batter Tim Robinson continues to hold the top rank in the run-scoring charts with 169 runs. Central Districts batters Doug Bracewell (113) and Dane Cleaver (100) retain their second and third positions respectively.

Auckland skipper Robert O'Donnell propelled from 10th to fourth position, accumulating 89 runs. Otago captain Dean Foxcroft climbed from 21st to fifth slot, racking up 81 runs at an average of 27.

Canterbury batters Cole McConchie (79), Michael Rippon (71), Knights’ batter Jeet Raval (68) and Wellington’s Nick Kelly (59) slipped two positions each to secure the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 2 2 7 1 30 6 4/5 5 4.28 7 1 - 2 JR Lennox (CD) 3 3 11 - 79 6 4/15 13.16 7.18 11 1 - 3 PF Younghusband (WELL) 2 2 7 - 44 5 3/33 8.8 6.28 8.4 - - 4 DK Ferns (AUCK) 2 2 8 - 59 5 3/30 11.8 7.37 9.6 - - 5 BJ Small (CD) 3 3 9.2 - 103 5 3/46 20.6 11.03 11.2 - - 6 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 2 2 7 - 37 4 2/17 9.25 5.28 10.5 - - 7 IG McPeake (WELL) 2 2 5.5 - 45 4 3/35 11.25 7.71 8.75 - - 8 L Delport (AUCK) 2 2 7 - 52 4 3/16 13 7.42 10.5 - - 9 T Muller (OTAGO) 4 3 8 - 71 4 3/33 17.75 8.87 12 - - 10 JDS Neesham (AUCK) 1 1 3.5 - 26 3 3/26 8.66 6.78 7.66 - -

Wellington pacer Nathan Smith scalped six wickets to maintain his leading position in the wickets standings, averaging five. Central Districts' left-arm spinner Jade Lennox picked up six wickets to retain his second rank with an average of 13.16.

Wellington's Peter Younghusband holds his third position with five wickets at an average of 8.8. Danru Ferns (5) moved up from eighth rank to fourth position at an average of 11.8.

Bevan Small (5), Scott Kuggeleijn (4) and Ian McPeake (4) slipped one position each to secure the fifth, sixth and seventh ranks at 20.6, 9.25 and 11.25 respectively. Louis Delport (4) climbed from 30th to the eighth slot, averaging 13.

Otago medium pacer Travis Muller (4) rocketed from 31st to ninth position at an average of 17.75. James Neesham descended three ranks to the 10th slot, scalping three wickets and averaging 8.66.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App