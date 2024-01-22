Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings (Updated) ft. Henry Nicholls and Logan van Beek

Canterbury Kings secured an 18-run win over Wellington Firebirds in the 29th game of Super Smash 2023-24 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

After losing the toss, Canterbury were asked to bat first. Openers Chad Bowes (35) and Tom Latham (60) added a 61-run stand for the first wicket. Later, Henry Nicholls scored an impressive 52-run knock off 31 balls with the help of seven fours.

Eventually, Canterbury posted a total of 178/4 in 20 overs. Logan van Beek scalped two wickets, while Nathan Smith and Peter Younghusband picked up one wicket apiece for Wellington.

In response, Wellington openers Nick Kelly (28) and Gareth Severin (41) posted a 39-run stand for the first wicket. At No. 4, Michael Bracewell scored 33 runs off 17 balls. However, other batters couldn’t convert their starts into bigger scores.

Ultimately, Wellington managed 160/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 18 runs. William ORourke, Zakary Foulkes, Michael Rae, and Angus McKenzie scalped two wickets apiece for Canterbury.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 D Cleaver (CD) 9 9 1 281 87* 35.12 213 131.92 - 2 1 31 5 3 HM Nicholls (CANT) 9 8 2 274 76* 45.66 182 150.54 - 3 - 35 4 4 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 9 8 2 231 55* 38.5 196 117.85 - 2 1 20 5 5 NF Kelly (WELL) 9 9 2 212 72* 30.28 162 130.86 - 1 - 20 8 6 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 9 8 2 200 93* 33.33 99 202.02 - 1 - 16 13 7 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 8 8 3 192 54* 38.4 166 115.66 - 1 1 17 7 8 JA Raval (ND) 9 9 0 188 62 20.88 150 125.33 - 2 2 21 4 9 TWM Latham (CANT) 6 5 0 185 62 37 146 126.71 - 2 - 20 7 10 CD Fletcher (AUCK) 8 6 2 180 74* 45 143 125.87 - 1 - 14 6

Wellington Firebirds batter Tim Robinson continues to dominate the run-scoring charts with 298 runs. Central Stags batter Dane Cleaver (281) retained his second spot.

Canterbury Kings batter Henry Nicholls moved one spot up to secure third place with 274 runs from eight innings. Otago's Dean Foxcroft (231, meanwhile,) glided one spot down to hold the fourth position.

Nick Kelly (212) propelled from eighth to fifth spot. Doug Bracewell (200), Robert O'Donnell (192), and Jeet Raval (188) slipped one spot each to occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively.

Canterbury’s Tom Latham moved up from the 22nd to the ninth slot with 185 runs from five innings. Auckland’s Cam Fletcher (180) descended one spot to 10th.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 1 DK Ferns (AUCK) 8 8 192 32 - 235 18 3/26 13.05 7.34 10.66 - 2 BJ Small (CD) 9 8 164 27.2 1 221 16 4/22 13.81 8.08 10.25 1 3 L Delport (AUCK) 8 8 186 31 - 211 14 3/16 15.07 6.8 13.28 - 4 LV van Beek (WELL) 9 9 189 31.3 - 272 14 3/19 19.42 8.63 13.5 - 5 BG Lister (AUCK) 8 8 174 29 1 186 13 4/26 14.3 6.41 13.38 1 6 JR Lennox (CD) 9 8 162 27 - 198 13 4/15 15.23 7.33 12.46 1 7 PF Younghusband (WELL) 9 9 180 30 - 209 13 3/21 16.07 6.96 13.84 - 8 W O'Rourke (CANT) 9 8 162 27 - 214 12 4/23 17.83 7.92 13.5 1 9 NG Smith (WELL) 9 9 204 34 1 220 12 4/5 18.33 6.47 17 1 10 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 10 8 182 30.2 - 197 11 3/33 17.9 6.49 16.54 -

Auckland's Danru Ferns maintained his top spot in the wickets standings with 18 scalps. Central Stags' Bevan Small retained his second position with 16 wickets from eight innings. Auckland's Louis Delport held on to the third spot with 14 scalps at 15.07.

Logan van Beek propelled from seventh to fourth spot with 14 wickets at 19.42. Ben Lister (13), Jayden Lennox (13), and Peter Younghusband (13) descended one spot each to hold the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions at an average of 14.3, 15.23, and 16.07, respectively.

William O'Rourke (12) moved up from ninth to eighth slot at 17.83. Nathan Smith (12) slipped from eighth to ninth rank at 18.33. Zakary Foulkes (11) moved up from 11th to 10th spot.

