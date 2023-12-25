Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces, 4th Match

Match No.4 of the Super Smash 2023-24 between Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to consistent rain showers at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, December 24.

Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces shared points as a result to top the Super Smash points table with first and second place, respectively. Both teams have won one game each and the other one concluded without a result, which keeps them level at six points. It should be noted that a win in a Super Smash match earns a team four points and they take two points in case of a tie.

Wellington Firebirds sit on the top of the points table with a superior net run rate (NRR) of 3.70 to that of Auckland’s 1.40. Northern Brave are placed third on the table with just one win from one match, accounting for four points along with an NRR of 2.75.

Canterbury Kings, Central Stags, and Otago Volts lost their respective first matches and are placed in the bottom half of the points table. A slightly better NRR of -1.40 helps Canterbury secure fourth place ahead of Central Stags (-2.75) and Otago Volts (-3.70).

Here you can take a look at the updated Super Smash 2023-24 points table

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Firebirds 2 1 0 0 1 6 3.7 2 Auckland Aces 2 1 0 0 1 6 1.4 3 Northern Knights 1 1 0 0 0 4 2.75 4 Canterbury Kings 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.35 5 Central Stags 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.75 6 Otago Volts 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.7

How has Super Smash 2023-24 been so far?

The Super Smash, a men’s franchise T20 competition in New Zealand, has completed four matches, including the recent washed-out game between Wellington and Auckland.

Auckland defeated Canterbury Kings in the tournament opener by 35 runs. Notable innings from Mitchell Hay (43) and Bevon Jacobs (42) helped Auckland post 185 on the board before Jimmy Neesham (3 for 26) and Danru Ferns bundled out Canterbury for 158 to complete a comprehensive win.

Wellington rode on Tim Robinson’s splendorous ton (139 off 64 balls) to crush Otago Volts by 74 runs in a lopsided game of cricket. Northern Knights won against Central Stags by 55 runs, making it three in three wins for a team defending in the Super Smash 2023-24 season.

