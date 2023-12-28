Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts, 7th Match

Wellington Firebirds crushed Otago Volts by nine wickets in match No. 7 of the Super Smash 2023 on Thursday, December 28, at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Wellington remained at the top of the points table after the win, which also boosted their net run rate (NRR). They have so far won two matches, with one finishing without a result. The Nick Kelly-led side have a solid net run rate (NRR) of 6.54.

On the other hand, Otago are reeling at the bottom of the points table with two losses and an abandoned match. They earned two points from the abandoned game against Canterbury Kings and have an NRR of -6.54.

Auckland Aces and Central Stags have won a game each but one of the former's two games ended in a no result. They sit in second place with six points, whereas Central Stags are third with four points.

Northern Brave have lost one and won one to start the tournament on a balanced note. They sit fourth with four points and an NRR of -0.03. Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings are placed fifth on two points and an NRR of -1.40.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Firebirds 3 2 0 0 1 10 6.54 2 Auckland Aces 2 1 0 0 1 6 1.4 3 Central Stags 2 1 1 0 0 4 0.03 4 Northern Brave (M) 2 1 1 0 0 4 -0.03 5 Canterbury Kings 2 0 1 0 1 2 -1.4 6 Otago Volts 3 0 2 0 1 2 -6.54

Nathan Smith and Logan van Beek destroy Otago Volts

Wellington pacer Nathan Smith bowled an incredible spell against his former team Otago, demolishing their batting order. He accounted for the dismissals of Jake Gibson, Dean Foxcroft, Max Chu, and Llew Johnson in what was a sensational spell with four wickets for just five runs from four overs at an economy of 1.25.

Smith was complemented by New Zealand-born Dutch international Logan van Beek, who picked up three wickets from the other end as Otago were skittled out for 47 in 12.4 overs. All Wellington needed was 4.3 overs to complete the chase and stay at the top of the table with a substantial NRR boost.

