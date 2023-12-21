Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts, Match 2

The second match of the Super Smash 2023 saw the Wellington Firebirds take on the Otago Volts at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. It was a high-scoring affair and the Firebirds finished on the winning side to get off to a winning start to the competition.

The Firebirds won the game comprehensively and have jumped to the top of the points table. They have four points under their belt and have boosted their net run rate to +3.7 to move above the Auckland Aces. The Aces also have four points but have a net run rate of +1.4 and are placed second.

The Otago Volts have suffered a heavy loss against the Firebirds in their opening game and their net run rate has taken a beating. They have slipped to the bottom of the points table, with a net run rate of -3.7.

The Canterbury Kings also lost their opening game and sit above the Volts with a net run rate of -1.4. Both are yet to get off the mark in the Super Smash 2023. The Central Stags and the Northern Brave Men are yet to feature in the competition and are placed in the middle of the points table.

Tim Robinson’s scintillating ton helps the Wellington Firebirds start the Super Smash 2023 with a win

In the second match of Super Smash 2023, the Wellington Firebirds won the toss and opted to bat first against the Otago Volts. Tim Robinson opened the batting and went berserk. He played some fantastic shots and raced to his fifty in no time.

Robinson was well-supported by skipper Nick Kelly who scored 48 while batting at three. There was no stopping Robinson as he smashed the Volts’ bowlers all around the park and brought up his century. He smashed 10 boundaries and as many sixes to score 139 off just 64 balls.

A cameo from Nathan Smith (19* off 9 balls) in the end powered the Firebirds to 234 at the end of their 20 overs. The Volts did manage to pick up five wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate.

Chasing a mammoth total, Jake Gibson started aggressively at the top of the order for the Volts. He scored 56 off 31 balls but lacked support from the other end. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and kept falling behind the required run rate.

The Firebirds bowled beautifully and didn’t allow the Volts to get away. As a result, the Volts got knocked over on 160 in 16.5 overs to lose the game by 74 runs. Ian McPeake and Peter Younghusband grabbed three scalps each for the Firebirds.

The Wellington Firebirds have gotten off to a perfect start to the Super Smash 2023. The Otago Volts were completely outplayed and will be looking to forget this loss quickly and bounce in their next fixture.

