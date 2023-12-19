Cricket
  • Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland vs Canterbury (Updated) ft. Guptill and Neesham

By Sportz Connect
Modified Dec 19, 2023 10:06 IST
Super Smash 2023-24
List of most run-scorers in the Super Smash 2023-24 season.

Auckland started the Super Smash 2023 on a winning note with a 27-run victory over Canterbury in the first match of the competition at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Tuesday, December 19.

Auckland were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Finn Allen (26) and Martin Guptill (47) provided their side with an excellent start, amassing a 39-run opening stand. However, the No.3 batter, Sean Solia, couldn't create an impact, scoring just nine runs.

Captain Rober O'Donnell's unbeaten 54-run knock off 38 balls, including three fours and four sixes, changed the complexion of the game. Auckland, eventually, posted a total of 185/5 in 20 overs. Wrist spinner Michael Rippon scalped two wickets for Canterbury, giving away just 27 runs in his four overs.

In the pursuit of the challenging chase, Canterbury kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay (43) and Bevon Jacobs (42) were the top-scorers in the middle-order. However, other batters faltered inadequately, leading to a collapse at 157/10 in 17.5 overs.

Auckland medium pacer Danru Ferns was the standout bowler, picking up three wickets and conceding 30 runs from his four-over spell. He was well supported by all-rounder James Neesham, who also bagged three wickets for 26 runs.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Super Smash 2023 after Day 1.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR100504s6s
1RR O'Donnell (AUCK)1115454*-38142.1-134
2MJ Guptill (AUCK)11047474729162.06--52
3MJ Hay (CANT)11043434325172--32
4BJ Jacobs (CANT)11042424220210--43
5FH Allen (AUCK)11026262617152.94--03
6CD Fletcher (AUCK)11024242415160--40
7LJ Carter (CANT)11022222218122.22--11
8MWT Boyle (CANT)11015151512125--30
9ZGF Foulkes (CANT)11014141410140--20
10MJG Rippon (CANT)11013131312108.33--10

Auckland skipper Robert O'Donnell is at the top of the batting charts with his 54-run knock at a strike rate of 142.1. His teammate Martin Guptill secured the second position with 47 runs, striking impressively at 162.06.

Canterbury middle-order batters Mitchell Hay (43) and Bevon Jacobs (42) occupied the third and fourth ranks, respectively. Finn Allen (26) and wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher (24) held on to the fifth and sixth slots.

Leo Carter (22), Matthew Boyle (15), Zakary Foulkes (14), and Michael Rippon (13) made it to the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversMDRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1JDS Neesham (AUCK)113.5-2633/268.666.787.66--
2DK Ferns (AUCK)114-3033/30107.58--
3BG Lister (AUCK)113-1822/18969--
4MJG Rippon (CANT)114-2722/2713.56.7512--
5CE McConchie (CANT)112-1511/15157.512--
6NS Perera (AUCK)112-2311/232311.512--
7L Delport (AUCK)113-3611/36361218--
8MD Rae (CANT)114-4111/414110.2524--
9AW McKenzie (CANT)114-4511/454511.2524--
10-----------

All-rounder James Neesham is occupying the first spot in the wickets standings with three scalps, averaging 8.66. His colleague Denru Ferns also picked up three wickets to make it to the second position with an average of 10.

Ben Lister (2) and Michael Rippon (2) held on to the third and fourth ranks at an average of nine and 13.5, respectively. Cole McConchie (1), Nikith Perera (1), Louis Delport (1), Michael Rae (1), and Angus McKenzie (1) are at the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks respectively.

