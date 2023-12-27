Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Districts vs Northern Knights (Updated) ft. Doug Bracewell and Jayden Lennox

Central Districts secured a 56-run win over Northern Knights in the sixth match of Super Smash 2023-24 at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. This is their first win of the campaign.

After losing the toss, Central Districts were asked to bat first. Openers Will Young (1), Tom Bruce (16) and No.4 batter William Clark (5) failed to create an impact, collapsing to 40/3 in 5.1 overs.

However, Dane Cleaver (42) and Josh Clarkson (31) forged a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket to steady things for their side. Later, Cleaver and Doug Bracewell stitched a 79-run stand for the fifth wicket to post a dominating total of 206/5 in 20 overs.

Bracewell was ultra-aggressive during his knock, smacking 93* off 33 balls, featuring 11 fours and five sixes at a breathtaking strike rate of 281.82. Scott Kuggeleijn was the standout bowler for the Knights, with his spell of 2/20 in four overs.

In the chase, openers Katene Clarke (8) and Henry Cooper (15) departed quite early. Scott Kuggeleijn, at No. 3, looked explosive with his 16-ball 36-run knock. However, after his dismissal, Districts staged a collapse from 60/2 in 5.3 overs to 116/9 in 14.3 overs.

Neil Wagner, batting at No. 10, scored 36 off 26. Eventually, they got bundled out to 150 runs in 19.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox scalped a four-wicket haul conceding 15 runs in his four-over spell. He was well supported by Blair Tickner, Bevan Small, and Tom Bruce, picking up two wickets each.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Super Smash 2023.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 1 1 0 139 139 139 64 217.18 1 - 10 10 2 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 2 2 1 95 93* 95 36 263.88 - 1 11 5 3 JA Raval (ND) 2 2 0 68 52 34 44 154.54 - 1 6 2 4 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 2 1 0 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 6 3 5 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 1 1 1 54 54* - 38 142.1 - 1 3 4 6 D Cleaver (CD) 2 2 0 53 42 26.5 41 129.26 - - 7 1 7 NF Kelly (WELL) 1 1 0 48 48 48 34 141.17 - - 6 0 8 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 1 1 0 47 47 47 29 162.06 - - 5 2 9 TL Seifert (ND) 1 1 0 43 43 43 23 186.95 - - 6 2 10 MJ Hay (CANT) 2 1 0 43 43 43 25 172 - - 3 2

Wellington batter Tom Robinson continues to hold the pole position in the run-scoring chart, with 139 runs to his name. Doug Bracewell moved from the bottom to hold the second rank with his 95-run knock against the Knights.

Jeet Raval, Knights’ middle-order batter, moved one spot up to secure the third position with 59 runs. Otago's Jacob Gibson (56) and Auckland's Robert O'Donnell (54) slipped from second and third ranks to fourth and fifth positions.

Districts' No. 3 batter Dane Cleaver (53) rocketed from 33rd rank to occupy the sixth rank. Nick Kelly (48), Martin Guptill (47), Tim Seifert (43), and Mitchell Hay (43) descended two positions each to hold the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JR Lennox (CD) 2 2 8 - 53 6 4/15 8.83 6.62 8 1 - 2 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 2 2 7 - 37 4 2/17 9.25 5.28 10.5 - - 3 JDS Neesham (AUCK) 1 1 3.5 - 26 3 3/26 8.66 6.78 7.66 - - 4 DK Ferns (AUCK) 1 1 4 - 30 3 3/30 10 7.5 8 - - 5 PF Younghusband (WELL) 1 1 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 6 IG McPeake (WELL) 1 1 3.5 - 35 3 3/35 11.66 9.13 7.66 - - 7 AY Patel (CD) 2 2 8 - 63 3 3/35 21 7.87 16 - - 8 BM Tickner (CD) 2 2 7 - 80 3 2/33 26.66 11.42 14 - - 9 TC Bruce (CD) 1 1 3 - 14 2 2/14 7 4.66 9 - - 10 BG Lister (AUCK) 1 1 3 - 18 2 2/18 9 6 9 - -

Central Districts' left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox now has five wickets from two innings, which has propelled him to the top position, from 13th, in the wickets standings. Scott Kuggeleijn, the Northern Districts bowler, moved from sixth to second rank with four scalps.

James Neesham (3), Danru Ferns (3), and Peter Younghusband (3) slipped two positions each to occupy the third, fourth, and fifth ranks at 8.66, 10, and 11 respectively. Ian McPeake (3) slid one position to secure the sixth rank at an average of 11.66.

Ajaz Patel (3) moved down from fourth to seventh position at 19.33. Blair Tickner (3) scalped two wickets against the Knights to move up to the eighth slot. Tom Bruce (2) moved from the bottom to secure the ninth rank. Ben Lister (2) slipped from seventh to 10th rank at an average of nine.

