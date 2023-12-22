Northern Knights registered a 55-run win over Central Stags in the third game of the Super Smash 2023-24 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday, December 22.

After winning the toss, Central Stags asked Northern Knights to bat first. Openers Katene Clarke (28) and Tim Seifert (43) provided a flying start, stitching together a 70-run partnership.

Knights captain Jeet Raval was the standout batter, scoring 52 off 29 with four fours and two sixes. Joe Carter (21) and Brett Hampton (27) contributed valuable runs to take the total to 196-9 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was the star bowler for Central Stags with a three-wicket haul (3-35).

In response, Central Stags looked completely out of sorts, losing their first three wickets for 23. Curtis Heaphy (31) and William Clark (29) were the only decent performers in the middle order.

Tailenders Blair Tickner (22) and Jayden Lennox (20) played handy cameos to improve their net run rate. The Stags were eventually bowled out for 141 in 19.5 overs. Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, and Scott Kuggeleijn were impressive with the ball, claiming two wickets apiece.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the Super Smash 2023.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 1 1 0 139 139 139 64 217.18 1 - 10 10 2 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 1 1 0 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 6 3 3 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 1 1 1 54 54* - 38 142.1 - 1 3 4 4 JA Raval (ND) 1 1 0 52 52 52 29 179.31 - 1 4 2 5 NF Kelly (WELL) 1 1 0 48 48 48 34 141.17 - - 6 0 6 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 1 1 0 47 47 47 29 162.06 - - 5 2 7 TL Seifert (ND) 1 1 0 43 43 43 23 186.95 - - 6 2 8 MJ Hay (CANT) 1 1 0 43 43 43 25 172 - - 3 2 9 BJ Jacobs (CANT) 1 1 0 42 42 42 20 210 - - 4 3 10 CG Heaphy (CD) 1 1 0 31 31 31 34 91.17 - - 2 0

Wellington Firebirds batter Tim Robinson retained the top slot in the run-scoring charts with 139 runs in just one game. Otago's Jack Gibson (56) and Robert O'Donnell (54) are second and third respectively.

Jeet Raval moved to fourth after his 52-run knock against Central Stags. Nick Kelly (48) and Martin Guptill (47) slid one spot each to fifth and sixth, respectively. Northern Knights opener Tim Seifert's 43 against Stags places him in the seventh position.

Mitchell Hay (43) and Bevon Jacobs (42) descended two positions each to eighth and ninth, respectively. Central Stags middle-order batter Curtis Heaphy (31) climbed up to tenth.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JDS Neesham (AUCK) 1 1 3.5 - 26 3 3/26 8.66 6.78 7.66 - - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 1 1 4 - 30 3 3/30 10 7.5 8 - - 3 PF Younghusband (WELL) 1 1 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 4 IG McPeake (WELL) 1 1 3.5 - 35 3 3/35 11.66 9.13 7.66 - - 5 AY Patel (CD) 1 1 4 - 35 3 3/35 11.66 8.75 8 - - 6 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 1 1 3 - 17 2 2/17 8.5 5.66 9 - - 7 BG Lister (AUCK) 1 1 3 - 18 2 2/18 9 6 9 - - 8 MJ Santner (ND) 1 1 3 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 7.66 9 - - 9 NG Smith (WELL) 1 1 3 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 8.33 9 - - 10 MJG Rippon (CANT) 1 1 4 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - -

Auckland pace all-rounder James Neesham stood tall atop the Super Smash wicket standings with three wickets at 8.66. Danru Ferns (3), Peter Younghusband (3) and Ian McPeake (3) retain their second, third and fourth spots, respectively.

Ajaz Patel, the Stags spinner, moved up to fifth, scalping two wickets at 11.66. Scott Kuggeleijn rocketed up to sixth with two wickets at 8.5. Ben Lister (2) slipped two slots to seventh rank, averaging nine.

Northern Districts’ Mitchell Santner moved up to eighth with two scalps, averaging 11.5. Nathan Smith (2) and Michael Rippon (2) descended three ranks to hold the ninth and tenth positions at 12.5 and 13.5, respectively.

