Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago vs Wellington (Updated) ft. Tim Robinson and Nathan Smith

Wellington Firebirds continued their unbeaten run in the Super Smash 2023-24 after thumping Otago Volts by nine wickets in the seventh match at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Otago opted to bat after winning the toss. However, their decision backfired completely as Nathan Smith and Logan van Beek steamrolled the opposition batting unit. No batter touched the double-digit mark as Otago were bundled out for a paltry 47 runs in 12.4 overs.

For Wellington, Smith scalped four wickets, conceding just five runs in his four-over spell, which included a maiden. Logan van Beek picked up three wickets for 19 runs in 3.4 overs. Peter Younghusband picked up two with Ian McPeake bagging the remaining one.

In response, Wellington finished off the chase in just 4.3 overs despite losing Nick Greenwood for 10 runs. Tim Robinson (30*) and Nick Kelly (11*) stood unbeaten.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Super Smash 2023.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 2 2 1 169 139 169 80 211.25 1 - 14 11 2 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 2 2 1 95 93* 95 36 263.88 - 1 11 5 3 JA Raval (ND) 2 2 0 68 52 34 44 154.54 - 1 6 2 4 NF Kelly (WELL) 2 2 1 59 48 59 40 147.5 - - 7 1 5 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 3 2 0 58 56 29 34 170.58 - 1 6 3 6 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 1 1 1 54 54* - 38 142.1 - 1 3 4 7 D Cleaver (CD) 2 2 0 53 42 26.5 41 129.26 - - 7 1 8 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 1 1 0 47 47 47 29 162.06 - - 5 2 9 TL Seifert (ND) 1 1 0 43 43 43 23 186.95 - - 6 2 10 MJ Hay (CANT) 2 1 0 43 43 43 25 172 - - 3 2

Wellington opening batter Tim Robinson consolidated his pole position in the run-scoring charts with 169 runs in two innings. Doug Bracewell (95) and Jeet Raval (68) retain their second and third ranks respectively.

Otago's Jake Gibson climbed up from the seventh to fifth spot, amassing 59 runs in two innings at a marvelous strike rate of 170.59. Robert O'Donnell (54) and Dane Cleaver (53) hold sixth and seventh ranks respectively.

Auckland's Martin Guptill (47), Knights' Tim Seifert (43), and Canterbury's Mitchell Hay (43) continue to stay at the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 2 2 7 1 30 6 4/5 5 4.28 7 1 - 2 JR Lennox (CD) 2 2 8 - 53 6 4/15 8.83 6.62 8 1 - 3 PF Younghusband (WELL) 2 2 7 - 44 5 3/33 8.8 6.28 8.4 - - 4 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 2 2 7 - 37 4 2/17 9.25 5.28 10.5 - - 5 IG McPeake (WELL) 2 2 5.5 - 45 4 3/35 11.25 7.71 8.75 - - 6 JDS Neesham (AUCK) 1 1 3.5 - 26 3 3/26 8.66 6.78 7.66 - - 7 DK Ferns (AUCK) 1 1 4 - 30 3 3/30 10 7.5 8 - - 8 LV van Beek (WELL) 2 2 6.4 - 49 3 3/19 16.33 7.35 13.33 - - 9 AY Patel (CD) 2 2 8 - 63 3 3/35 21 7.87 16 - - 10 BM Tickner (CD) 2 2 7 - 80 3 2/33 26.66 11.42 14 - -

Otago Volts medium pacer Nathan Smith rocketed from 12th to top spot in the wickets standings, scalping six wickets at an average of five. Central Stags' left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox slid one slot down to secure the second rank with six scalps at 8.83.

Peter Younghusband, the Wellington leggie, moved up from fifth rank to occupy the third position with five scalps. Scott Kuggeleijn (4) slipped from second to fourth slot at 9.25. Ian McPeake (4) climbed up one spot to hold the fifth slot at 11.25.

James Neesham (3) descended from third to sixth spot at 8.66. Danru Ferns (3) slipped from fourth to seventh rank, averaging 10. Logan van Beek (3) rocketed from rock bottom to secure the eighth rank at 16.33. Ajaz Patel (3) and Blair Tickner (3) slipped two spots each to hold the ninth and 10th positions at 21 and 26.66.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App